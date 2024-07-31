Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Atlanta Shows Out for Kamala Harris In Her Largest Rally Ever Harris reportedly garnered her largest crowd ever during her July 30 rally in Atlanta.









About 10,000 Atlanta residents gathered at Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally on July 30.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the crowd was her largest since embarking on her campaign. Harris traveled to the battleground state of Georgia to encourage its critical electorate, comprised of many Black voters, that Donald Trump’s criminal record shouldn’t be looked past.

The former prosecutor made note of her stark difference from Trump, a newly-convicted felon, in true Atlanta fashion. She quoted Quavo, a former member of the Atlanta hip-hop group Migos, staying Trump does not “walk it like he talks it.” Quavo was also present at the rally and has spoken with Harris before on reducing gun violence.

Harris emphasized Georgia’s importance in this election, proclaiming the “path to the White House runs right through this state.” In regards to immigration, Georgia hosts the fifth-largest number of people in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention, according to Governing. In her speech, Harris declared her intentions to revive a bipartisan bill on illegal border crossings.

“Donald Trump doesn’t care about border security. He only cares about himself,” Harris said. “When I am president, I will work to actually solve the problem.”

The celebration capped off with a performance by Megan Thee Stallion, who fully endorsed the presidential hopeful. Georgia Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff also appeared, encouraging their constituents to race to the pools.

“I want you to think about that,” Warnock said. “Georgia, Donald Trump tried to steal your vote. Kamala Harris is trying to earn your vote.”

Lastly, former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams rounded out the speakers, inspiring liberal Georgians to turn the state blue again. Joe Biden won the state back in 2020. ”We’re not going back because we dream bigger—and we dream better,” she said.

Harris also made a nod to her uncertain debate against Trump. The assumed Democratic nominee put pressure on Trump not to back out. “Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider, to meet me on the debate stage,” Harris said. “Because as the saying goes, ‘If you got something to say, say it to my face.’”

