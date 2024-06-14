News by Jeroslyn JoVonn VP Kamala Harris And Quavo Team Up For Atlanta Gun Violence Summit Vice President Kamala Harris is teaming up with rapper Quavo for a moderated conversation in Atlanta about gun violence reduction.









Vice President Kamala Harris is teaming up with rapper Quavo for a moderated conversation in Atlanta about gun violence reduction.

Harris will be in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 18, for the first-annual Rocket Foundation Summit, taking place on the birthday of the late rapper and Migos member Kirsnick “Takeoff” Khari Ball, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The new yearly event will honor Takeoff, who was killed in a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas in 2022, by honoring the countless victims of gun violence as part of an effort to make Atlanta a model for reducing gun violence.

The moderated conversation, in partnership with the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, comes months after Quavo’s visit to the White House in September 2023 where he sat with the Vice President to discuss ways to advance gun safety laws. The chat was part of Quavo and his family’s involvement in the Congressional Black Caucus that resulted in the White House launching the Office of Gun Violence Prevention a day after the rapper’s White House visit.

Two panels will take place at the Rocket Foundation Summit with the first, dubbed LIVE FREE, being led by the Community Justice Action Fund to address the gun violence crisis in the United States and explore how community violence intervention can help resolve it. The second discussion, led by Youth Over Guns, the Offenders Alumni Association, and H.O.P.E. Hustlers, will focus on how supporting and investing in youth programs can reduce gun violence and enhance community safety.

Deputy Director Greg Jackson is slated to moderate the fireside chat between Harris and Quavo. VP Harris will also be in Atlanta on Friday, June 14, to speak in a moderated conversation at the 38th annual conference for 100 Black Men of America.

Attendees of the Summit will also get a chance to connect with families of victims and survivors about what actions can be taken to improve gun control. The day will conclude with local and state officials honoring Quavo’s philanthropic efforts and celebrating Takeoff’s life.

RELATED CONTENT: Biden And Harris, In Rare Joint Appearance, To Launch ‘Black Voters for Biden’ Campaign