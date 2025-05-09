ATL Keeps Winning: Named No.1 ‘Smartest’ And ‘Most Educated’ City

Atlanta is the No. 1 “smartest city” in the U.S. for 2025, surpassing traditional tech hubs like Boston, San Francisco, and Seattle, according to a comprehensive analysis by Stockholm-based real estate technology firm ProptechOS.

The study evaluated 95 cities across the U.S. and Europe using 17 metrics. Metrics align with OECD smart city guidelines. They focus on sustainability, connectivity, infrastructure, and the local tech job market.

Atlanta achieved the highest overall score of 79.4 out of 100, leading particularly in infrastructure. The city has the fourth-highest internet upload and download speeds among major U.S. cities. The city ranks third in IoT companies per capita and fifth in AI companies per capita. Additionally, Atlanta has 643 tech jobs per 10,000 people, the seventh-highest rate in the nation.

Complementing its technological advancements, Atlanta also ranks among America’s most educated cities. A Forbes Advisor report highlights that nearly 60% of Atlanta residents hold a bachelor’s degree. Over 25% possess a graduate degree. Institutions like Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and Georgia State University contribute significantly to this high educational attainment.

However, the Forbes analysis also notes a significant racial disparity in educational attainment within the city. More than a 20% gap in bachelor’s degree attainment exists between different racial groups.

Atlanta’s dual recognition for both technological infrastructure and educational excellence underscores its emergence as a leading city in innovation and intellectual capital.

Mayor Andre Dickens has been instrumental in this transformation, emphasizing the city’s commitment to becoming a premier technology hub.

“We really are trying to make sure that Atlanta is seen as a technology ecosystem. That ecosystem is ripe for investment and support,” Dickens stated, highlighting the city’s strategic investments in technology.

Under his leadership, the city has launched initiatives like the Office of Technology and Innovation, aiming to foster a tech ecosystem that benefits all Atlantans.

“Companies are coming here because they can access all this great talent,” Dickens noted, emphasizing the city’s diverse and skilled workforce as a key attraction for tech companies.

With these concerted efforts, Atlanta is not only leading in smart city metrics but also setting a precedent.

