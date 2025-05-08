News by Kandiss Edwards ‘Campus’ Online For-Profit College Opens An Atlanta Hub Online college, Campus, is opening an Atlanta office to provide in-person academic coaching and more.







The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Campus, a for-profit, accredited two-year online college supported by Shaquille O’Neal and Open AI CEO Sam Altman, is opening a new office in Atlanta’s Buckhead district.

Founded by Atlanta native Tade Oyerinde, Campus aims to revolutionize community college education by offering affordable, accessible, and engaging online learning.

Oyerinde spoke about the Atlanta hub, hoping to bring hundreds of jobs to the Atlanta area and provide students with guidance, much like his mother provided him with as a young adult.

“They need a success coach, you know, who basically can play the role that my Nigerian mother played,” Oyerinde, who also serves as the school’s chancellor, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Whenever I was slacking, she’d kick my ass. And whenever I was, like, questioning myself, she’d be a shoulder to cry on and a supportive person and keep me going.”

The Atlanta office will serve as the college’s student impact hub. The facility will house student access coaches and support staff. Currently, employing 71 individuals, the campus plans to expand its Atlanta workforce to approximately 250 by the end of 2026. Oyerinde spoke about the “irony” of being an online institution with a physical support space. He believes launching such an ambitious institution requires “collaborative innovation” that is present face-to-face.

The campus offers associate degrees in business. Courses are taught live online by adjunct professors from esteemed universities such as Princeton, Stanford, and Howard. Students receive laptops, WiFi access, tutoring in math and writing, and a dedicated success coach.

Tuition for full-time students enrolled for four quarters per year is under $10,000. The college has around 2,000 active students and has graduated 50 since its launch in 2022.

In March, Campus announced it had raised $46 million in investments, bringing its total to $100 million in six years. Former Morehouse College President John Wilson chairs the institution’s board, which includes former higher education leaders.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and gave remarks.

“You are redefining the college experience, and after today, Atlanta will really play a key role in your journey going forward,” Dickens said.

The campus’s expansion into Atlanta underscores its commitment to providing accessible opportunities for underserved communities.

