Will Atlanta Be Awarded Super Bowl LXII In 2028?

Atlanta is becoming a hub for everything dealing with entertainment, conventions, and, especially, sports. Now, the city could be hosting another Super Bowl.

According to Sports Business Journal, Atlanta may be in line to host Super Bowl LXII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Owners from the NFL are meeting in Atlanta on Oct. 15 to discuss the issue, and it’s expected that the city will be awarded the big game then.

The decision will be determined not only by the owners but also, reportedly, by the NFL Fan Engagement & Major Events Committee, which wants the event to take place in the Southern city. Atlanta previously hosted the premier event in 2019, but Falcons owner Arthur Blank has made it well known that he wants it to happen again.

This would be the fourth time Atlanta would showcase one of sports’ grandest events. In 1994, the Georgia Dome, which is no longer in existence, hosted Super Bowl XXVIII. In 2000, Super Bowl XXXIV took place there as well. Nineteen years later, Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted Super Bowl LIII. The Falcons have also played in two Super Bowls, including the 2017 Super Bowl, where they famously blew a 28-3 lead to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The next three Super Bowls will be played in New Orleans (2025), Santa Clara (2026) and L.A. (2027).

FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association) recently announced Atlanta as one of 12 cities selected to host the 2025 Club World Cup Tournament next summer. The games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The stadium will be home to a number of important sporting events in the next several years, including the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January 2025, the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer of 2025, the FIFA World Cup in 2026, and the NCAA Final Four in 2031.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé Steals Super Bowl With New Album Announcement And New Music