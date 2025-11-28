News by Kandiss Edwards Atlanta Tattoo Artist Gets Ink Designed By A 6-Year-Old Marlon Blake, a veteran artist at Iron Palm Tattoo Studio, inked a design created by Sage Williams after the boy won the studio’s annual drawing competition.







Marlon Blake, an Atlanta tattoo artist, has used his own body as a permanent canvas to encourage a 6-year-old artist’s growing talent.

Marlon Blake, a veteran artist at Iron Palm Tattoo Studio, inked a design created by Sage Williams after the boy won the studio’s annual drawing competition, CBS News reported. For over a decade, Blake has lived by a simple rule: “Wake up every day and do exactly what you love to do.”

His passion involves creating permanent art on people. When he saw Sage’s submission for the contest, he admired the work. Although the design itself appeared simple to an experienced tattoo artist, the maturity and originality of the work from such a young creator “absolutely blew [Blake] away,” he told CBS News.

Sage’s creative talent stems from dedicated practice, and he proudly stated, “I worked very hard for this,” adding that his success comes from being “very intelligent.” His father guides him, but the creative vision is his own. One of Sage’s paintings now hangs proudly in the studio, giving the young artist a permanent presence in the artistic space.

The annual drawing competition typically involves the winning design being used by the shop. Yet, when Blake realized no one had stepped up to use Sage’s design on their own body, he made a decision. Blake would make the artwork a permanent fixture on his own body. The winning design now graces Blake’s leg.

Blake felt a strong connection to Sage, recognizing a spark of his own childhood self in the young boy.

“Around that age is when I realized that I had the talent as an artist,” Blake told the outlet.

Because he sees so much potential in the child, Blake wants to remain a part of Sage’s life, encouraging his future. The tattoo serves as a powerful unfading message of support from one artist to the next. Blake views the ink on his skin as a constant reminder to the young winner to “take [his] art serious” and “follow through with it.”

RELATED CONTENT: Inaugural Artist In Residence Dr. Yaba Blay and Most Incredible Studio Create ‘The BAMBOO’ Elevating Icon to Cultural Artifact