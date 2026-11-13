(Photo: Chris Ryan/Getty Images) News by Selena Hill Atlanta Tax Preparer Ordered To Pay IRS $567,000 For Filing Fradulent Returns A federal court has ordered Tanja Tax Preparations LLC to shut down.







A Georgia tax preparer has been permanently barred from the tax preparation industry after a federal court found that she filed fraudulent tax returns for customers and collected hundreds of thousands of dollars through the scheme.

Tanja D. Hollis, founder of Tanja Tax Preparations LLC in Griffin, Georgia, was ordered to shut down her business after the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia issued a permanent injunction, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Issued on Nov. 10, the court order prohibits Hollis from preparing tax returns, assisting others with tax preparation, interfering with the administration of federal tax laws, or promoting fraudulent tax schemes.

According to the DOJ, Hollis knowingly filed federal income tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities by claiming business expenses for individuals who did not own or operate businesses and education expenses for customers who were not enrolled in school. The court also found that Hollis manipulated customers’ adjusted gross income by reporting fictitious business profits. The fabricated income allowed customers to qualify for larger Earned Income Tax Credit payments than they were legally entitled to receive. In addition, the court found that 90% of the tax returns Hollis prepared between 2022 and 2025 included the fictitious items, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. As part of the judgment, Hollis was ordered to pay the federal government $567,000 in illegal profits she received for preparing fraudulent tax returns.

The DOJ said it has obtained injunctions against hundreds of tax preparers accused of improper practices over the past decade. Taxpayers who suspect misconduct can also report concerns to the appropriate federal authorities.

The Internal Revenue Service encourages taxpayers to research preparers before handing over sensitive financial information. Its Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers allows consumers to search for professionals with IRS-recognized credentials and certain qualifications. The IRS also provides guidance on choosing a tax professional.