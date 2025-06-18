Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman This Atlanta Teacher Is The City’s Second Inductee Into National Teachers Hall Of Fame Dr. Valerie Camille Jones Ford has led the mathematics department at Atlanta's Ron Clark Academy for over 15 years.







An Atlanta teacher will be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, the second educator from the city to receive this recognition, this week.

Dr. Valerie Camille Jones Ford has been the head of the mathematics department at Atlanta’s Ron Clark Academy for more than 15 years. As a pioneer in “MathEsteem,” Jones Ford has changed students’ introduction to math and become a model classroom for math teachers nationwide.

“It is a tremendous honor to stand alongside so many extraordinary educators throughout America. This recognition is not only a profound professional privilege but a representation of the passion, sacrifice, and brilliance of teachers everywhere,” Jones Ford, a Spelman alumna, said in a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I’m grateful for the colleagues who’ve inspired me, the students who’ve trusted me, and the opportunity to be part of a profession that changes lives every day.”

With over 25 years in education, Jones Ford has emerged as a curriculum developer and international speaker. She has taught across all levels of academia, holding advanced degrees in mathematics education from Georgia State University and Columbia University. She holds multiple certifications, including in educational leadership and instructional supervision.

Known for her atypical approach to teaching, Jones Ford implemented video games and creative input into her lessons. Also known as “DJ Math,” her viral educational rap , created with Old Navy and Pharrell Williams’ I AM OTHER, made her a household name in reimagining the classroom experience. She has also received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the highest award for U.S. teachers in STEM.

Her contributions to Ron Clark Academy have influenced its ground-breaking curriculum, shaping students in academic readiness. Her induction follows Kimberly Stewart Bearden, a 2016 inductee and RCA’s co-founder and executive director. She is also the sixth Black woman to enter the hall of fame, which has recognized only 165 educators since 1992.

Jones Ford will join four other educators in June 20’s induction ceremony.

