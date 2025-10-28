News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Atlanta’s Unhoused Musicians Get New Spotlight In Viral ‘Dirty Luxury’ Studio Sessions The musicians have gained fame and support by being platformed on Dirty Luxury.







Unhoused musicians in Atlanta have a new avenue to showcase their artistry in outdoor studio sessions.

Through music, local artists have found a way to showcase the talent within Atlanta’s unhoused community. Called Dirty Luxury, a group of four decided to take their studio to the streets of Atlanta. Putting unhoused people on the mic has led to advocacy and awareness of their situations. In some instances, it has even changed their lives monetarily.

Dirty Luxury’s creators, Demetrius Worthy, Jahquez McKenzie, Kino Lewis, and Cedric Brown, started the makeshift studio sessions in May. Since then, they have gained traction for their viral sessions, unlocking the talent within this niche community.

“We’re changing people’s lives on a day-to-day basis, not just in that moment,” Worthy said to Fox 5. “We had one person that we recorded go from no followers on Instagram — I’m not saying that Instagram is an important place — but go to 100,000 followers plus just from being on our page. Not only was he able to receive followers, but he raised over $13,000 on GoFundMe.”

The setup includes the mic and an open invitation for those living within these unhoused sectors to showcase their skills. With over 40 homeless artists spotlighted thus far, the team uses its platform to help new fans support these struggling artists directly. This direct engagement often leads to further listens and donations.

The unlikely cause helps others recognize themselves in these artists’ situation, driving compassion and empathy for these unhoused musicians. The artists impacted also expressed their own gratitude for the opportunity with Dirty Luxury. They said it offers a look at their entire humanity from beyond a charitable perspective.

“It was a blessing because you don’t find too many people out here like that,” shared one artist, Ivery Molden, after getting on the mic. “Especially noticing the people that get unnoticed every day.”

Atlanta has also dealt with a persistent homelessness crisis. According to Capital B News, the Point-In-Time homelessness census count revealed a third consecutive year of increased homelessness for the city. Given Atlanta’s diverse population, the majority of local homeless families also identify as Black.

For Worthy, the purpose is to ensure Atlanta remembers the unhoused members of its creative community and that their art matters, too.

“We’re not able to pick the cards that we are dealt,” he added. “And the cards we are dealt most often end with these people in the positions that they are in today, so you have to treat everyone with humility.”

RELATED CONTENT: Grass Grievance: Homeowner Jailed In Weird Battle With HOA