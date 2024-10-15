News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Atlanta Wine & Jazz Festival Postponed 4 Times, Frustrating Ticket Holders With ‘No Refund’ Policy The festival has pushed its date for a fourth time, now taking place in August 2025.







The Atlanta Wine and Jazz Festival has officially been postponed again, now for the fourth time. The event, which was initially meant to take place in May, is now set for August 2025.

Festival organizers have frustrated ticket holders with its continued delays, as the third iteration of the event has yet to come to fruition. The organizers shared the unfortunate news with their social media pages. However, they cited a slew of charge disputes as the reason for pushing it back.

“Although this event openly marketed NO REFUNDS, ALL SALES ARE FINAL, We had a overwhelming amount of attendees running to banks filing disputes, which is still increasing today an upward of 30% credit and bank disputes,” wrote the festival organizers.

The post continued, “Due to high number of chargebacks. We are forced to postponed until Saturday, August 30th, 2025, at Grant Park and rebrand this event with new all new artists.”

While the festival maintains its no refund policy, ticket holders believe that this stance lacks accountability for their assumed poor planning.

“I just, I couldn’t believe that the promoter was putting the blame on the people, who, at this point, have no faith that this is even going to happen. There was no accountability at all,” shared a ticket buyer, Tiah Doggett, to Fox 5.

Doggett was looking forward to attending the event in May, but inclement weather stunted its initial time. Now, as the festival remains in limbo, the Georgia resident wants to ease her losses with a refund.

“I’m just at a loss,” said Doggett. “I just want my money back.”

Evidently, others share the same sentiment. This frustration led to a significant number of chargebacks as the festival struggles to regain its footing. Following its May cancellation, the festival changed its date from September to August before settling for Oct. 12 at a new location.

Doggett emphasized that ticket prices ranged from general admission to costs in the thousands. However, despite honoring current ticket holders for the 2025 timeslot, some jaded attendees may possibly take up the matter in small claims court.

