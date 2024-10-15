Celebrity News by Daniel Johnson Flau’Jae Johnson Purchases 20 Acres Of Land In Atlanta As An ‘Investment’ LSU women's basketball star and rapper says the purchase represents something bigger than her burgeoning careers.







LSU women’s basketball star and rapper Flau’Jae Johnson recently purchased a 20-acre tract of land in Atlanta.

As Johnson told Boardroom, “This land represents more than just an investment for me—it’s about building something bigger than basketball or music. I want to create opportunities for my community and leave a legacy that shows young women, especially young Black women, that we can do it all.”

At just 20 years old, Roc Nation artist and @LSUwbkb star @Flaujae continues to expand her already impressive portfolio.⁠ pic.twitter.com/9fUd7qlyA3 — Boardroom (@boardroom) October 11, 2024

https://twitter.com/OnHerTurf/status/1845913084374011918?s=19

According to World Population Review, the average price of an acre of land in Georgia is $30,000, which puts the price of Johnson’s purchase at roughly $600,000.

According to Sportskeeda, Johnson’s NIL value is roughly $1.4 million, (although it notes that figure currently leads women’s college basketball, Juju Watkins’ groundbreaking Nike and Gatorade deals will likely shift those valuations)

In 2023, Essence reported that Kia Brooks, Johnson’s mother, had brokered approximately $2 million in NIL deals for Johnson with names like Puma, JBL, and Papa John.

At the time, Johnson told the outlet that it was important for her to carve out space for the Black girls and women who would be following her into the NIL space.

“It feels great to be one of the NCAA players that’s leading the NIL movement,” Johnson said. “You know, as a Black woman, just as a woman in general, it’s so hard for us to dominate in these spaces and to be one of the top athletes it’s just something I worked for my entire life. I never thought it would come from basketball. I always thought it would be music. But to see that it’s happening in both is amazing.”

Johnson continued, “I think it’s important for little girls to see girls that look like them on big national campaigns like this—and it’s just important for women’s basketball. It’s important for the marketing of everything that we’re trying to do for women’s sports in general. So making history in that way, it feels amazing. And I just appreciate the opportunities that have been given to me.”

As Johnson has seen her star rise through a new EP featuring Lil Wayne and a performance at the ESPYS,, it is clear she is most likely going to be getting more of those opportunities.

However, as Johnson told SiriusXM College, those opportunities are contingent upon her success on the court.

“This is what I always tell people. They think like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re getting all these NIL deals. You’re getting all this money.’ But if I wasn’t doing somewhat good on the court, that wouldn’t be a thing,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, they still want to sponsor me because I’m a good athlete and we win.”

