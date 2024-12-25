Atlanta Woman Champions Diversity As She Proudly Boasts Over 300 Black Santas In At-Home Collection

An Atlanta woman is extremely proud of her growing Black Santas collection at home.

Camille Smith Zeigler has transformed her home into a winter wonderland filled with diversity, continuing the collection established by her sister, Brenda. Zeigler’s sister, Brenda, began collecting Black Santas until she died in 2013. Now, her family has continued the Christmas tradition and let visitors witness the lofty number of Santas.

Over the pandemic, the collection grew, with Zeigler and her other sister owning over 300 Black Santas. They told Fox 5 of why they continue buying more. For them, it ensures that all representations of Santa are seen and celebrated, especially for Black children.

“When we grew up, as you said, we only saw one Santa,” Zeigler told the reporter. “But with the way the world is now, it is imperative for us to make sure that our family members, our nieces and nephews, know Santa came in a lot of different forms [and from] many different places.

She added, “And Santa was Santa to whoever the children were loving at that time. And we wanted them to know there were a lot of different people and the diversity, but Santa is Santa.”

Zeigler and her family have brought diverse Christmas icons from across the country to their Southwest Atlanta home. Buying collectibles from each coast, such as Vegas, Dallas, New York and New Orleans, the mission to display Black Santas from around the nation lives on.

The sisters unpack the 304-piece collection around October every year, leaving the Black Santas on display until January. While they honor the tradition started by their sister, the Santas have come to represent inclusivity needed during and beyond the holiday season.

