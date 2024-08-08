Business by Keka Araújo Atlanta Area Beauty Mart’s Very Public Eviction Amplified Some Wasteful Ways A netizen–who seriously needs to switch careers to videographer–recorded the Beauty Mart eviction as it unfolded on Aug. 7.









A Clayton County, Georgia, beauty supply store’s eviction from a busy strip mall shopping area had the hood in a chokehold trying to cop the bounty laid out in the parking lot.

A netizen–who seriously needs to switch careers to videographer–recorded the Beauty Mart eviction as it unfolded on Aug. 7. She shared the wild footage on Instagram. The beauty supply store “located on Upper Riverdale Road” with Chuck E. Cheese in the plaza was reportedly emptied of its valuable contents by the local sheriff’s department. Items like bundles, bonnets, and makeup were sprawled in massive piles in the parking lot.

The op posed a valid question to her followers.

“Would you get it or leave it? I’m going to take door number one! #hair #careproducts #makeup #clippers”

A debate on whether folks should steal the Jonesboro Beauty Mart’s merchandise ensued among her followers. A few followers claimed that the owner of the beauty supply had died, and the family couldn’t maintain it, putting the business at risk of eviction.

In another video, the woman asked members of the crowd what they thought about possibly copping free bundles and bonnets.

One commenter explained that once police arrived on the scene potential thieves were shut down.

“I left around 2 PM, and the police were not allowing anybody to get anything today, locked the doors on the store. It was absolutely mayhem, and I was not willing to risk life or limb for free hair products,” one person wrote.

Police eventually arrived at the Clayton County beauty supply, and the sheriff’s department brought inmates as reinforcements to ensure that the Beauty Mart’s bounty remained secure.

The op brought folks up to speed, disclosing that the police weren’t allowing anyone to take anything.

“Before Clayton County Co. let you have anything, they will dump it at the [landfill]. Who are you voting for? Lol, #onlyinclaytoncounty #hair #beauty #beauty mart #fyp #foryoupage.”

The footage aligned with the op’s claim. Inmates hauled the Jonesboro Beauty Mart merchandise in large bins to a landfill.

A video uploaded by the Lovejoy Police Department revealed that the Beauty Mart’s contents were indeed being dumped at a landfill and not redistributed to those in need.

“NOTICE: News broke today of a Clayton County Beauty Supply store facing eviction. Inventory from the store was placed in the parking lot, causing a frenzy. The Clayton County [Sheriff’s] Department collected the items to be dumped at the landfill. It is important to know that all items are currently being destroyed and unable to be collected. The Lovejoy Police Department will be monitoring the area,” the caption read on the video.