Atlantic Starr Founder And R&B Singer Wayne Lewis Dead At 68 Lewis was a founding member of the R&B group that had reached chart-topping success in the '80s and '90s.







Wayne Lewis, founder member and singer in R&B band Atlantic Starr, has died at age 68.

Atlantic Starr announced the tragic news on social media. The singing group known for its R&B hits revealed that Lewis died for undisclosed reasons June 5.

“It’s with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025,” stated Atlantic Starr to Facebook. “please keep the family in your prayers and respect there [sic] privacy #waynelewis #restinpeace #flyhigh Sunrise 4/13/1957 Sunset 6/5/2025 #restinpeaceWayne.”

Lewis originally co- founded the band in 1976 alongside his brothers, vocalist and guitarist David Lewis and Jonathan Lewis, who played trombone and keyboard. Formed in White Plains, New York, they went on find success on the R&B charts throughout the ’80s. Their single “Circles,” off their album “Brilliance,” was their first entry Billboard Hot 100. The group later reached the top of the chart with their classic hit “Always.”

The group originally started with multiple members outside the Lewis brothers, including drummer Porter Carroll Jr., bassist Clifford Archer and percussionist-flutist Joseph Phillips. However, after inking a new deal with Warner Bros, they tightened the group to just the three brothers alongside Philips and a new lead singer, Barbara Weathers.

The group found R&B and pop success at the height of their career. They continued to score more hits throughout the late 80s and 90s, including 1989’s “My First Love.”

According to Deadline, the late musician played a major role in the group’s songwriting. He earned writing credits for the majority of their tracks alongside his brother, David. Atlantic Starr had also continued to release music, while still performing at shows ahead of Lewis’ death. Although their last major impact on the charts was their 1992 song “Masterpiece,” which reached #3, Atlantic Starr released another album, “Metamorphosis,” in 2017.

Lewis is remembered for his impact in Atlantic Starr, providing vocals and also playing keyboard for the band’s biggest hits, many of which he also co-wrote.

