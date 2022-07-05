AT&T Dream in Black Celebrates Connectivity and Culture at The 2022 Essence Festival AT&T Dream in Black, an always-on platform where AT&T celebrates Black culture and the creators who shape it, is back in-person at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

Known as one of the largest events celebrating African American culture and music in the United States, AT&T is unveiling their Afrotropolis 3.0 activation where festival guests can experience the intersection of Black culture, creativity, artistry and technology.

This year’s Essence Festival activation plans to be bigger, more immersive, and further integrated than ever before. Centered around the idea of a Black utopia, Afrotropolis 3.0 will be an innovative 360-degree wonderland curated to intersect Black culture, creativity, artistry and technology with exciting opportunities for festival attendees to discover, explore, and further build their network.

“We’re excited to bring two unique experiences to Essence Festival this year,” said Michelle Jordan, Vice President of AT&T Talent & Leadership Development. “The Tree of Dreams, presented by AT&T Fiber, and the Dream in Black NFT Video Booth, powered by AT&T 5G. The Tree of Dreams is an installation that uses the power and hyper-gig speed of fiber, which will allow attendees to share messages of Black joy as a reflection of community and connectedness in celebration of HER. The Dream in Black NFT Booth creates a custom photo featuring artwork from New Orleans-based artist Jade Meyers. The first 500 guests will have the chance to also receive a custom designed AT&T Dream in Black NFT of Jade’s art.”

Throughout the festival weekend, Jordan hopes that attendees have a weekend full of powerful discussions and innovative experiences where Black women feel celebrated for their work and impact on culture.

“I hope attendees walk away feeling educated, connected and empowered to do good and do more. Success can look like anything a person can dream. We wanted to explore what those experiences, on a live event scale, could mean. We want attendees to step into the future, their future, through inspiring speakers and panels and leading-edge solutions. It makes sense for us to be here, in the action, showing our care for the people we serve.”

AT&T Dream in Black’s programming throughout the year blends Black culture with technology in entertaining, insightful experiences while tapping key culturemakers – known as Black Future Makers – who are making a difference within their community and beyond.

“We will continue to support our Black Futures Makers through an always-on platform where we continue to support and uplift the community, highlighting the fact that every day people have the power within them to make a difference.”

Launched in 2018, Dream in Black, was designed to amplify AT&T’s unique culture of respect, fellowship, philanthropy and volunteerism by designing premier learning experiences within their Dream in Black platform.

“AT&T was looking to honor future-forward inspirational individuals who were making a difference in their communities,” said Michelle Jordan, Vice President of AT&T Talent & Leadership Development. “With that mission, we launched Dream in Black in 2018, a year-round platform where we celebrate Black culture and the creators and personalities who shape it. Through Dream in Black, AT&T spotlights and shares personal achievements and successes – whether it’s on the campus of an HBCU or within a stadium full of proud Black and Afro-Latina women at Essence Fest.”

As a brand that connects people near and far, AT&T’s partnership with Essence allows for an even bigger, more joyous celebration of Black culture and creators in one of the most Afrocentric cities in the country, while using its platform to help bring awareness to and solve the digital divide. To further the company’s mission to provide access to opportunities for the Black and Afro-Latina communities, AT&T Dream in Black is focusing on connecting Black and Afro-Latina women to greater possibility through experiences that empower and uplift them to succeed.

This population greatly suffers from negative impacts on education, economic and professional success due to lack of online resources in their communities which are often underserved and unserved. Some of the societal groups that AT&T Dream in Black focuses on supporting includes female entrepreneurs, HBCU students, and communities with limited access to technology. To provide impactful change, the corporation is investing $2 billion over three years in a company-wide commitment to address internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption.

“Over the last four years, AT&T has broadened their approach within AT&T Dream in Black to encompass more opportunities for the next generation to thrive and connect in meaningful ways,” Jordan continues. “We know that when people have access – to education, economic empowerment, and an inclusive workplace environment – the door to opportunity opens. As a company linking people to possibilities, we want to promote access that speaks to the specific needs of the communities.”

As many continue to address the impact of the pandemic and the need to bring people together safely, AT&T views Essence Festival’s in-person return to New Orleans as an authentic opportunity to reunite

and celebrate all of the things that bring joy such as experiences with family, music and culture, and connectivity.

With an impressive slate of talent, AT&T Dream in Black will deliver diverse programming and impactful moments throughout the Essence Festival of Culture weekend of events. To learn more about AT&T Dream in Black visit attdreaminblack.com.

“For more than 50 years we have collaborated with diverse suppliers in a range of industries to support the work we do here and our longstanding commitment to advance Black and Latino innovation,” said Jordan.

“We have spent more than $200 billion over the past 5 years with diverse suppliers, which includes our work with Black and Latino entrepreneurs. When it comes entrepreneurship, Black and Latino women are among the leading demographic launching their own businesses, and we recognize the need to provide economic opportunity as a top priority for AT&T. We also collaborate with HBCUs and HSIs to advance economic opportunity for young leaders. Programs like the HBCU Future Leaders for mentoring and workforce readiness and HBCU Innovation Challenge support students who aspire to greater possibilities. Our rising Future Makers program offers grants and rewards to support students with big dreams who are making a difference in their communities.”