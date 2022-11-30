Attorney: Some Sexual Assault Accusers Of Deshaun Watson To Attend His NFL Return

NFL star Deshaun Watson is set to return to the football field after serving an 11-game suspension without pay following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women during massages.

The suspension was part of a settlement with the National Football League where Watson agreed to undergo professional evaluation and treatment and pay a $5 million fine, the Associated Press reported.

Watson, who played for the Houston Texans at the time of the accusations, now looks ahead to his tenure with the Cleveland Browns.

But the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback will make his return in front of less-than-supportive attendees. About 10 of the 25 women who accused Watson of sexual harassment and assault are planning to attend Sunday’s game at Houston’s NRG Stadium when the Browns take on Watson’s former team, the Texans, attorney Tony Buzbee told the AP.

Some reports state that the women will attend the game in suite boxed style seating, which raised different reactions from spectators on social media.

Buzbee said that some of the women’s intentions are to “make a statement” to remind Watson, “‘Hey we’re still here. We matter. Our voice was heard, and this is not something that’s over. (Sexual harassment and assault) happen every day in the United States.’”

While Watson has not been convicted of any criminal charges in a court of law, many share different opinions on the matter.

The AP reported that the women declined to comment ahead of Sunday’s game in Houston.

It’s still unclear if the attention Watson is expected to receive Sunday will mean continued focus on the allegations against him or a first step in shifting the focus back to his play on the field, according to experts who previously weighed on the matter.

The Browns, who were 4-7 in Watson’s absence, will play the Texans Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.