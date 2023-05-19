Shanquella Robinson's Family Lawyer Blasts FBI 'Red Flags Everywhere'

There is still justice to be served concerning Shanquella Robinson’s 2022 death, and the Robinson family is seemingly disappointed with the lack of transparency in the investigation.

The U.S. Sun received updates on the case from the family’s attorney, Sue-Ann Robinson.” The FBI says we cannot release the documents [case files] to you because the case is still open, because we are waiting for documents to be translated to English that we received from the Mexican authorities,” Sue-Ann told the outlet.

“Which again, red flags everywhere because you’ve made a decision in the case, you’ve announced the decision publicly to the family and to the public, but you’re saying the case is still not closed and admitting that some of the documents from the investigative file that arguably would affect your decision to charge have not been fully translated,” she added.

In April, the Department of Justice confirmed that federal charges would not be pursued against Robinson’s aggressor, identified by the family as Dejahanae Jackson.

The 25-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native died last October during a trip to Mexico with six friends. The FBI opened an investigation following footage of a fight Robinson had with her friends that circulated on the internet. Robinson appeared defenseless in the viral video, and no one rescued her.

A statement from attorney Ben Crump stated that Robinson’s autopsy revealed “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,” following claims from the friends who said her death was related to alcohol poisoning. Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson addressed President Biden and Secretary Blinken in a letter stating, “Either the U.S. extradites Shanquella’s killer to Mexico or the U.S. takes jurisdiction of the case and her killer is prosecuted here.”

According to Sue-Ann Robinson, Shanquella’s family and lawyers plan to appear in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2023, to demand diplomatic intervention.

Shanquella’s lawyers are urging that the U.S. prioritize the case and “allow Mexican authorities to prosecute the person they’ve identified as the aggressor in Mexican courts.”

Mexican officials deemed the case a femicide, Mexico’s term for the homicide of a woman.

Sue-Ann Robinson is preparing to travel to Mexico to represent Shanquella’s family.