Diddy's Attorneys Want Kid Cudi's Testimony on Porsche Explosion To Be Removed







Attorneys for Sean “Diddy” Combs have filed a motion in his federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial to strike rapper Kid Cudi’s testimony, AllHipHop reported.

Kid Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, testified in federal court about the 2012 firebombing of his Porsche. He said a Molotov cocktail destroyed his vehicle. Furthermore, Cudi testified that a prior threat by Combs led to the bombing as a result of Cudi’s brief relationship with Cassie Ventura.

Attorneys for Combs argue that the statements made are speculative and prejudicial to the defendant.

Combs’ defense maintains that the testimonies lack sufficient evidence and are based on personal beliefs rather than factual proof. They argue that such statements should not influence the jury’s decision-making process. The court has yet to rule on the motion to strike Cudi’s testimony, and the trial is expected to continue with further witness testimonies in the coming weeks.

“Mescudi’s speculation about Combs’s involvement had minimal probative value, whereas the danger of unfair prejudice, particularly since he was opining about an ultimate issue as to which he was the alleged victim—whether Combs was guilty of arson, one of the charged racketeering acts—was great,” Combs’s attorneys said in a statement, People reported.

On May 22, Mescudi posted on X thanking his supporters. The rapper expressed relief at being able to put the “stressful situation” behind him.

Witnesses Corroborate Cudi’s Testimony

The latest witness in the trial is Combs’s former assistant, Capricorn Clark. Clark said Combs kidnapped her at gunpoint in 2011. Clark claimed Combs intended to confront and potentially harm Kid Cudi over his relationship with Ventura.

Afterward, Clark described being forced into an SUV and taken to Cudi’s Los Angeles home, where Combs and his bodyguard entered the house. Clark recounted a subsequent incident where Combs violently assaulted Ventura.

Ventura herself testified that the former Bad Boy Records CEO threatened to blow up Cudi’s car after discovering their romantic involvement. Additionally, she stated that Combs expressed a desire for his associates to witness the explosion. Ventura also detailed instances of physical abuse and psychological threats during her relationship with Combs.

