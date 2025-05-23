Kid Cudi Testifies In Diddy Trial, Discusses House Break-In, Car Being Set On Fire, Relationship With Cassie

Rapper Kid Cudi testified in the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial, revealing details on a break-in at his house, the bombing of his car, and his relationship with Diddy’s former girlfriend, Cassie.

According to The Washington Post, the Day ‘n’ Nite recording artist took the witness stand in the government’s case against Diddy in a Manhattan courtroom. In his testimony, he expressed to the court that, possibly, due to a jealous rage when finding out he was dating Cassie, the record producer broke into his home, ransacked the house, locked his dog in the bathroom, and eventually, at a later time, blew up his car.

Kid Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, admitted to dating Cassie after she informed him that she and Diddy had broken up. Cudi stated that after an incident where Cassie accused the former Bad Boy executive of hitting her, he went to pick her up, and they went to a hotel so she could get away from Diddy. While there, he said he received a phone call from Diddy’s assistant, and while speaking to Cudi, she was “on the verge of tears.” She explained to the rapper that Diddy had gone to his house and was inside his home. This prompted Cudi to go back to his house.

Once he arrived home, he discovered his security cameras had been altered, his dog was “jittery” and “on edge,” and it was locked in the bathroom. He also noticed that his intruders had opened the Christmas presents at the home.

Variety reported that Cudi got in his car and called Diddy.

“I wanted to confront him, I wanted to fight him,” Mescudi told the court. But, instead of going after Diddy, he decided to call the police and report the break-in. Several weeks later, his car was set on fire, and he immediately suspected Diddy was involved.

The next day, the two rivals for Cassie’s affection met at Soho House to discuss the situation revolving around the three of them. He said that when he got to the hotel and met with him, he was “standing there with his hands behind his back like a Marvel supervillain,” Cudi said.

After testifying, Cudi took to his Instagram page to thank fans for supporting him amid his involvement in the trial.

Diddy has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted on the most serious count.