News by Stacy Jackson Black Trump Fan Sues NY Mets After Staffer Allegedly Forced Her To Remove MAGA Hat Moody said a Citi Field staffer demanded she remove her MAGA hat, but White fans were inside the Mets game sporting their MAGA gear.







The New York Mets and Citi Field are facing a $2 million dollar lawsuit after Donald Trump supporter Aura Moody claimed she was racially profiled and denied entrance into the stadium because she was a Black woman sporting a “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat.

According to The New York Post, the 64-year-old from Saint Albans, Queens, has accused the Mets of “racial discrimination,” “political retaliation,” and “reputational harm” after she and a friend were allegedly prompted by a Citi Field staff member to remove their MAGA gear during the Aug. 14 Mets-Oakland A’s game because it was “too political.” A Brooklyn Federal Court lawsuit filed on Sept. 6 alleged the incident stripped Moody of her freedom of speech and caused emotional distress for the Trump supporter. “This country is supposed to be the beacon of freedom for all,” Moody said. “It was embarrassing. It was heartbreaking. It was shocking. It was humiliating.”

Moody attended the game last month with her friend and several other members of the Queens Village Republican Club, a group she is a board member of. The woman and her friend were approached by the Citi Field staff member after they had already passed security.

Legal documents stated Moody “knew she was being racially targeted and politically retaliated against for being a Black woman wearing a MAGA hat.” The two decided to remove their hats to avoid any inconvenience for the other members who were already seated inside the stadium for the game. However, court documents stated Moody asked permission to put her MAGA hat away in her bag but was told “No.” A security supervisor allegedly told her that removal of the MAGA gear from inside Citi Field was “the policy,” so she and her friend returned to their vehicle to put them away. Moody claimed there were white visitors at Citi Field sporting MAGA gear inside the stadium.

The incident has prompted the New York Mets to reach out to Moody in an attempt to apologize. On Aug. 17, a representative allegedly reached out on behalf of the team and confirmed there is “no such policy against wearing a MAGA hat.” The team attempted to invite Moody back to the ballpark. However, the Trump fan said it will be some time before she returns to Citi Field.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Swing-State Voters Are Supporting Kamala Harris Over Trump