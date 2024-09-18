News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Louis Vuitton Faces Racial Discrimination Lawsuit For Allegedly Banning Black Customers Three Black customers have alleged multiple encounters of unfair treatment at Louis Vuitton stores.







Louis Vuitton faces some serious accusations after a Black mother-daughter duo and their friend filed a lawsuit against the designer brand for alleged racial discrimination.

In a court filing obtained by TMZ, Tracy Renee Williams claimed that the Louis Vuitton store in Costa Mesa, California refused to deliver items she preordered for about $50,000. Upon inquiring of the delivery status at a Beverly Hills storefront, the situation resulted in police threats.

According to Williams, the white manager at the store warned of her arrest if she stayed or returned. The Neighborhood Talk shared images of the three plaintiffs.

She further alleges that when she sent her white assistant to make a purchase, he was met with no issue and was able to pay a hefty sum in cash. As for the legal action, Williams says her banning from the store has impacted her livelihood. Her social media following stems from her reviews of the Louis Vuitton items. She has estimated a loss of $40,000 a month since the incident.

Williams’s daughter Brandi has claimed a similar bout of racial discrimination happened to her at the luxury brand’s store. Brandi says a sales associate completely halted her shopping experience, and alleged that she was using “drug money” to purchase the products. A manager, unclear if the same one, also told her to leave the store or face arrest. The younger Williams additionally stated that the ordeal happened before at a location in New Orleans.

Lastly, their friend Kristopher Enoch detailed his own negative encounter with the high-profile brand. While shopping at the store, he says that an employee showed a white patron a jacket. However, when he asked about the same item, he was told it was not available. He added that he was later emailed about being blacklisted from all stores.

The trio hope to get unbanned from Louis Vuitton locations, while also seeking damages for their distress.

