October 7, 2024
Shaquille O’Neal Certain To Benefit From Champion’s Acquisition By Authentic Brands Group
Shaquille ONeal is reportedly the second-largest shareholder in Authentic Brands Group
In June, HanesBrands announced that clothing brand Champion was being acquired by Authentic Brands Group for a reported $1.2 billion. Earlier this month, Ames Watson confirmed that in partnership with Authentic, it will lead the management of Champion’s U.S. collegiate apparel and team wear business. This deal bodes well for NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal as he is reportedly the second-largest shareholder in Authentic Brands Group.
Now, with the acquisition of the Champion brand, which generates almost $3 billion in global retail sales a year, as the second-largest shareholder, it’s sure to place more capital in the bank account of Shaquille O’Neal.
“I’m now the second-largest shareholder in Authentic Brands Group, and last year our purchase was Reebok and Ted Baker and a couple of other brands. So, we’re doing pretty well.”
Shaquille O’Neal had some fun news last month when he announced his latest venture.
The Inside the NBA host has introduced the world to Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies. The new candy line comes in two varieties: Shaq-A-Licious Original, shaped like Shaq’s face, and Shaq-A-Licious Sour. The sour, oversized gummies come in three different shapes and flavors, named after some of the nicknames he picked up throughout his basketball career: “Diesel,” “Big Cactus,” and “Big Shamrock.” The flavors for the Shaq-A-Licious Sour are pineapple, mixed berries, and watermelon.
