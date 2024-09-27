Shaquille O’Neal Introduces Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has entered the candy business with his latest venture.

The Inside the NBA host has introduced the world to Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies. The new candy line comes in two different varieties: Shaq-A-Licious Original, which is shaped like Shaq’s face, and Shaq-A-Licious Sour. The sour oversized gummies come in three different shapes and flavors, named after some of the nicknames he picked up throughout his basketball career: “Diesel,” “Big Cactus,” and “Big Shamrock.” The flavors for the Shaq-A-Licious Sour are pineapple, mixed berries, and watermelon.

“I’m just a big kid at heart. I love making people smile and having fun–that’s why I created Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies. So go ahead, bite my head off. Life’s too short not to have fun!” Shaq said in a written statement.

The gummies were launched in partnership with The Hershey Company.

Shaq was in New York City to promote Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, appearing at Hershey’s Chocolate World in Times Square. He was seen handing out the product to people who were in the store. He also went on The Tonight Show with comedian Jimmy Fallon to discuss the new candy, among other topics.

For more information about Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, visit Shaqalicious.com and Instagram, @shaqalicious_official, or TikTok, @shaqaliciousofficial.

Big Diesel will be honored in November when the Muhammad Ali Center bestows him with the organization’s highest honor: the 2024 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian of the Year. The Louisville, Kentucky-based organization is giving Shaq the 11th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award on Saturday, Nov. 9.

He will be joined by Grammy-Award-winning music producer Niles Rodgers, who will be receiving the Global Citizenship Award; public interest attorney Bryan Stevenson, who will take home the Lifetime Achievement honors; and award-winning journalist Dawne Gee, who will be honored as Kentucky Humanitarian.

