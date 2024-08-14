New Documentary Will Celebrate The Life And Work Of Author Valerie Boyd 

A new documentary will soon premiere, celebrating the life of late writer Valerie Boyd and her successful contributions as an educator, journalist, and researcher.

The film “Zora Head: The Life and Scholarship of Valerie Boyd” delves into Boyd’s life and work, particularly surrounding her focus on Black women writers. Before passing away in February 2022, the author wrote the award-winning biography, “Wrapped in Rainbows: The Life of Zora Neale Hurston,” and worked as the editor for “Gathering Blossoms Under Fire: The Journals of Alice Walker.” Her passion resulted in her spending a generous amount of time researching the archives of Walker, who wrote The Color Purple in 1982, at the Rare Book Library at Emory in Atlanta and the Stuart A. Rose Manuscript Archives. Boyd also published Bigger Than Bravery: Black Resilience and Reclamation in a Time of Pandemic, an award-winning anthology that revisits the Coronavirus crisis, centers African American experiences during that time and includes a touching essay by Ida Harris, BLACK ENTERPRISE’s very own director of digital content.

The film is directed by Clinton Fluker, who, along with his team, wants viewers to experience how significant Boyd’s contributions were on different levels outside of academia. Boyd achieved milestones in both her personal and spiritual life. “I hope people recognize the dedication to sharing Black women’s stories, the keen sense of self and self-worth, and the quest for freedom at the heart of Valerie’s work,” Fluker says.

​​“What was striking to me while making the film was that Valerie had a strong network of Black women who loved and supported her as she loved and supported them. Creating these communities is so important, and I hope our film captures that.”

Other profound Black women are featured in the film, including retired Spelman College dance professor Veta Goler, journalist Rosalind Bentley, Emory’s Rose Library interim co-Director Gabrielle Dudley, and Walker. All the women spoke on Boyd’s powerful voice and how she impacted their work and lives.

According to Dudley, a collection of Boyd’s papers can be found in the Rose Library, which holds a “wealth of resources,” including interviews with some of Black literature’s greatest writers, such as Toni Morrison and Maya Angelou. The research from her Zora Neale Hurston biography is also featured. “Professor Boyd was a bridge who learned from generations of Black writers before her and helped to mentor, support, and sponsor a generation of writers following her,” Dudley said.

“Her papers in Rose Library have immense research value as they not only document her life and career as a journalist, essayist, and educator but also give glimpses into the lives of the literary and cultural giants in her circle.”

Her life continues to be celebrated over two years after her passing. According to Rough Draft Atlanta, Boyd will be inducted as a 2024 Atlanta Press Club Hall of Fame member on Oct. 28 at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta. Other inductees include former professional boxer Tony Light. The 20-minute documentary is set to debut during the 2024 Bronze Lens Film Festival between Aug. 21 and 25 at the Tara Atlanta Theater.