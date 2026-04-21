Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Howard University Receives Nearly $2M Gift From AutoDesk To Support Engineers In AI Training The money will support students within Howard's construction engineering and management program.







Howard University is recognizing a new, lofty gift to support its cohort of diverse engineers.



The school received an unrestricted donation of $1.95 million from Autodesk, a leader in 3D design and engineering software, to help its programming. The funding will ensure students have the skills and training needed to succeed in AI-powered roles, and will directly aid those studying in Howard’s construction engineering and management program.

The program provides students with the development needed to lead advanced construction projects, while instilling digital construction and design skills through its instruction. Another goal is to diversify leadership in the construction industry by educating a new wave of industry professionals through experiential learning and interdisciplinary coursework.

“This investment reflects the strength of our partnership with Autodesk and our shared commitment to preparing students to lead in a technology-driven world,” said Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA, interim president and president emeritus of Howard University, in the news release.

The money also comes amid new developments on the HBCU’s campus. In 2024, Autodesk donated $5 million to the school’s upcoming College of Engineering and Architecture Makerspace, becoming the largest unrestricted gift in the college’s history.

The Makerspace grants engineering majors a more hands-on experience in the field. Complete with a digital fabrication and advanced manufacturing area and a computer and design lab, the 3,400-square-foot space will promote collaboration and innovation among emerging Black engineers.

Not only will the Makerspace educate college students, but it will also encourage STEM learning for all grade levels. Autodesk’s Chief Marketing Officer, Dara Treseder, emphasized that its support aims to grow the talent pool of thinkers in the engineering sector.

“Our partnership with Howard University is rooted in a shared belief: that talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn’t yet,” said Treseder, Autodesk’s chief marketing officer, in the news release. “We’re committed to supporting Howard students and neighboring communities with the tools and technology they need to step into the jobs of the future. Howard’s unwavering commitment to excellence, service, and truth is what makes this partnership possible.”

This donation comes as AI literacy becomes amplified across HBCUs. To ensure HBCU graduates can compete in the workforce, Howard and other institutions have begun further integrating AI skills into their curricula.

Upon graduation, HBCU-trained engineers will have the development needed to compete in an evolving industry where AI competency is their strength, and not a divide.

Frederick added, “At Howard University, we are grounded in a longstanding tradition of intellectual rigor and a commitment to innovation, ensuring our students are not only learning, but doing, with the tools and experiences to make an immediate impact.”

RELATED CONTENT: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sets The Tone In Historic Case As Trump Seeks To End Birthright Citizenship