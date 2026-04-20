Career by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest Ends With Students Ready For Post-Grad Life In Age Of AI The two-day event offered advice and insight on navigating one's careers with AI on the rise.







The HBCU Black Wall Street Career Fest had an impact on students ready to embark on life after graduation.

Located in Little Rock, Arkansas, the fifth annual event inspired HBCU scholars to get a leg up in their post-grad ambitions, with its ongoing mission to level the playing field across industries. The weekend’s events focused on professional growth, scaling one’s success, and thriving in evolving careers within technology and business.

Over 100 organizations, vendors, and guests came out to support the HBCU Black Wall Street, where its free-to-all career fest began at its founding site of Arkansas Baptist College. Its modern-day cause now encourages HBCU graduates to professionally advance in the age of AI. HBCU Black Wall Street’s Founder Edmond W. Davis emphasized this purpose to further integrate AI into academic conversations.

“Look at the numbers when it comes to graduates from HBCUs; the numbers are not as high as when you graduate from a PWI. And so we wanted to make sure that we had a level playing field,” explained Davis to ABC7. “So we invited some business owners to come back, we invited some entrepreneurs to come here and to have those honest conversations, but using AI, because when you think about it, only 100, no, I would say 15% of the 100 HBCUs have advanced AI modalities in terms of their curriculum.”

From panels to networking workshops, the comprehensive Career Fest offered insight on how entry-level professionals can navigate new careers where AI literacy plays a major role. Participating experts, ranging from finance to creative branding, encouraged attendees to use AI to their advantage, as learning the skill could make them even more competitive in the job market.

“I’m passionate about the community just advancing. You know, I feel like we always kind of like behind the eight ball. So for us, you know, it’s just, it’s our time. It’s an even playing field. Everybody needs to get into it, and it’s not going anywhere. It’s going to be here. It’s like the computer,” added Misti Martisse of Digital Glam Agency.

Black job-seekers and those currently employed remain at a disproportionate risk of being squeezed out of the workforce due to AI. Colaberry detailed how the first wave of AI-induced layoffs significantly impacted Black employees, as AI began replacing in-person roles in customer service. To combat this, the HBCU Wall Street Career Fest aims to change the trajectory of Black workers by equipping them with AI training knowledge that could protect their careers.



RELATED CONTENT: Sen. Raphael Warnock Introduces Bipartisan Bill To Expand Federal Funding To HBCUs