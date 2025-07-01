After reports that Joopiter, the auction house owned by Pharrell Williams, was auctioning a 1986-87 Fleer autographed rookie card by Michael Jordan when he played for the Chicago Bulls, the item sold for $2.5 million.

According to ESPN, the autographed card that sold for several million dollars became the most expensive Jordan rookie card ever sold. That amount surpassed another autographed Jordan rookie card that sold for $205,000 in March 2024. It also sold for more than a non-signed Fleer Jordan rookie card that was bought for $840,000 in 2021.

However, last year, an auction of another Jordan autographed card, a 1-of-1 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Michael Jordan Logoman card, sold for a record $2.928 million. The most recent auction places this Jordan rookie card as the third-highest public sale for a Michael Jordan card.

New record: Signed 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card sells for $2.5 million at JOOPITER, setting a record for the card in any grade. It’s the third-highest price ever paid for a Jordan card. pic.twitter.com/uDidXIJC5r — Will Stern (@Will__Stern) June 26, 2025

Joopiter, which was started three years ago by the fashionista and music producer, presented its first sports item for the site with this Jordan rookie card.