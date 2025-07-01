Autographed 1986-1987 Fleer Michael Jordan Rookie Card Sells For Record $2.5M
The item was bought on the Pharrell Willims-owned auction site, Joopiter
After reports that Joopiter, the auction house owned by Pharrell Williams, was auctioning a 1986-87 Fleer autographed rookie card by Michael Jordan when he played for the Chicago Bulls, the item sold for $2.5 million.
According to ESPN, the autographed card that sold for several million dollars became the most expensive Jordan rookie card ever sold. That amount surpassed another autographed Jordan rookie card that sold for $205,000 in March 2024. It also sold for more than a non-signed Fleer Jordan rookie card that was bought for $840,000 in 2021.
However, last year, an auction of another Jordan autographed card, a 1-of-1 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Michael Jordan Logoman card, sold for a record $2.928 million. The most recent auction places this Jordan rookie card as the third-highest public sale for a Michael Jordan card.
New record: Signed 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie card sells for $2.5 million at JOOPITER, setting a record for the card in any grade.
Joopiter, which was started three years ago by the fashionista and music producer, presented its first sports item for the site with this Jordan rookie card.
“We are excited to debut in the world of sports collectibles, largely in response to enthusiasm from our global community of collectors,” Caitlin Donovan, global head of sales at Joopiter, told the media outlet. “With a focus on rare and iconic sports memorabilia, infused with the rich history that make[s] these pieces truly special, we look forward to bringing this community unique and significant pieces of sports history.”
The market for Michael Jordan memorabilia is at an all-time high, as many of these items are setting records.
Earlier this year, NBA.com reported that a road Chicago Bulls jersey worn by the NBA Hall of Famer in a 1984 preseason game sold for $4.215 million at an auction that ended on March 26 at Sotheby’s. It was the fifth-most-expensive NBA jersey bought at an auction.