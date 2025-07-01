“We are excited to debut in the world of sports collectibles, largely in response to enthusiasm from our global community of collectors,” Caitlin Donovan, global head of sales at Joopiter, told the media outlet. “With a focus on rare and iconic sports memorabilia, infused with the rich history that make[s] these pieces truly special, we look forward to bringing this community unique and significant pieces of sports history.”

The market for Michael Jordan memorabilia is at an all-time high, as many of these items are setting records.

Earlier this year, NBA.com reported that a road Chicago Bulls jersey worn by the NBA Hall of Famer in a 1984 preseason game sold for $4.215 million at an auction that ended on March 26 at Sotheby’s. It was the fifth-most-expensive NBA jersey bought at an auction.

