Autographed Michael Jordan Rookie Card Heads to Pharrell Williams’ Auction House

A Michael Jordan rookie basketball card will be be auctioned off, but bring plenty of cash. The starting bid is $2 million.

According to The Athletic, Joopiter, the auction house owned by stylist and musician Pharrell Williams, will have a 1986-87 Fleer autographed rookie card by the Chicago Bulls legend on the site for bids.

With an estimated value between $2 million and $3 million, this could become the most valuable Jordan card ever sold.

“JOOPITER announces Rising Greatness: 1986-87 Michael Jordan Rookie Card, a sports collectibles sale of monumental degree, featuring what many consider to be one of the most important basketball cards ever produced, a signed 1986-87 Fleer #57 Michael Jordan Rookie Card. The auction will be open for global bidding at JOOPITER.com from June 17 to June 26, 2025.”

The website, Joopiter, will have the item available for bids from June 17-June 26. This is the first time that the site will auction off a sports item.

Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) has given the card a mint 9 card grade and a gem mint 10 autograph grade on a scale of 1-10. The item is one of nine Fleer rookie cards Jordan signed using a blue Sharpie in an exclusive signing event for a private collector last year.

According to Joopiter, it took nearly five years of coordination with Jordan for the collector to set up the private signing. The signing took place at Jordan’s private golf course, The Grove XXIII, in Hobe Sound, Florida. The signings were verified by a PSA representative before the cards were graded.

Joopiter recently had a successful auction in March when it featured items owned by recording artist Kid Cudi. The auction, On Another Planet: The Collection of Kid Cudi, brought in $857,439, with a custom Jacob & Co 14-karat N.E.R.D. pendant bringing in $243,750, making it the highest-priced purchase at the auction.

