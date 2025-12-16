Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton NBA Legend David Robinson Sues Business Partner For $34 Million The San Antonio Spurs Hall of Famer filed a lawsuit against his business partner, Daniel Bassichis, alleging misappropriation of funds







NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson recently filed a lawsuit against his business partner, Daniel Bassichis, alleging misappropriation of funds and seeking $34 million in damages.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the paperwork was filed Dec. 12 in Texas Business Court by Robinson, the Admiral Capital Group, and two of the group’s subsidiaries against Bassichis and his companies, Vero Capital GP, LLC, and Us Living Structured Fund LP.

San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson alleges his longtime business partner in private-equity firm Admiral Capital Group LLC has misappropriated millions of dollars. https://t.co/KIAFmX26dU pic.twitter.com/nr3xb2Qyt0 — San Antonio Express-News (@ExpressNews) December 15, 2025

Robinson claims that Bassichis diverted tens of millions of dollars to finance a new business venture without informing him. The former basketball player is accusing Bassichis of misappropriating $18 million from one of the Admiral Capital Group’s LLCs to Bassichis’ real estate venture without getting approval from him.

The lawsuit alleged that Robinson’s business partner breached fiduciary duty, committed fraud, committed conversion, committed tortious interference, engaged in civil conspiracy, committed accounting fraud, and breached good faith and fair dealing.

Robinson co-founded Admiral Capital with Bassichis, a former Goldman Sachs banker, in 2008; Robinson owns 51% of the company.

Bassichis did respond to Robinson’s lawsuit in an email to the media outlet.

“David and I have known each other for twenty-three years and have shared a long and successful business relationship. In 2022, David stepped down from the business, and I continued as managing partner, overseeing the existing assets and working to grow the business in the best interests of our investors. We are proud of our track record and accomplishments. My team remains extraordinarily dedicated to doing what is best for our investors.

“While disputes between partners unfortunately arise, this matter is an isolated business disagreement regarding the wind-down of several assets and related issues, and I am confident it will be resolved quickly,” Bassichis wrote.

Robinson is a two-time NBA champion (1999 and 2003) who played his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs from 1989 to 2003. With numerous accolades throughout his career, he was named Most Valuable Player in 1995 and inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

