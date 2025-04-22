News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Here’s How To Avoid Having Your Phone Searched At The US Border Border patrol has been conducting smartphone searches to determine entry into the country, but there are ways to avoid having this happen to you







Entering the United States has become significantly more challenging under the second Trump administration. While U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers now have broad authority to search phones and other digital devices to determine who may enter the country, there are steps that can be taken to reduce the likelihood of having your personal phone searched at the border.

In recent weeks, several travelers have reported being questioned or denied entry at the U.S. border due to content found on their phones. The increasingly unpredictable nature of border policies under the Trump administration is prompting many to reassess the risks associated with traveling with devices containing sensitive personal information. From refusing the search to traveling with a burner phone, Wired has identified several ways travelers can evade an unwanted phone search at the border.

Refuse the Search, at Your Own Risk

U.S. citizens and green card holders have the right to refuse a device search at the border without being denied entry, although doing so may result in further questioning or temporary confiscation of their devices. Under the current Trump administration, green card holders could potentially face new consequences for refusing a search. Visa holders and foreign visitors could be detained or even deported.

“Not everybody has the same risk profile,” said Molly Rose Freeman Cyr, a member of Amnesty International’s Security Lab. “A person’s legal status, the social media accounts that they use, the messaging apps that they use, and the contents of their chats” can all factor into their risk assessment.

Turn Off Biometric Features to Unlock Your Device

If you choose to refuse a phone search, consider disabling biometric unlock features, such as facial recognition or fingerprint scanners, as CBP officers may use them to access your device. Instead, secure your phone with a PIN or alphanumeric passcode, and keep your device’s operating system up to date to help protect against forensic cracking tools.

Travel with an Alternate Phone

Another option is to buy a separate phone specifically for travel or wipe and repurpose an old device, as long as it still receives software updates. The goal is to create a clean, stripped-down version of your digital life on your travel phone, ideally using separate communication and social media accounts made just for the trip. That way, if your device is searched, it won’t contain a history of data that could expose your political beliefs, personal connections, or past movements.

“You have to ‘seed’ the device. Use the phone for a day or even for a few hours. It just can’t be clean clean. That’s weird,” said Matt Mitchell, founder of CryptoHarlem, a security and privacy training and advocacy nonprofit. “My recommendation is to make a finsta for travel, because if they ask you what your profile is, how are you gonna say ‘I don’t use any social media’? Many people have a few accounts anyway. One ratchet, one wholesome—add one travel.”

Modify Your Smartphone Before Travel

This means deleting old photos and messages and backing them up elsewhere, clearing out unnecessary apps, and either removing certain apps entirely or signing out of your main accounts and logging in with travel-specific ones.

“I will look at my device and see what apps I need,” said Mohammed Al-Maskati, digital security helpline director at the rights group Access Now. “If I don’t need the app, I just remove it.”

Print a Paper Boarding Pass and Other Travel Documents

This could help keep devices out of sight—and possibly out of mind—during border checks. One smart move is to carry a printed boarding pass or paper copies of any important documents, then power off your phone and tuck it away in your bag before reaching a CBP agent.

“We all need to be recognizing that authorities may scrutinize your online presence, including social media activity and posts you’ve published,” said Danacea Vo, founder of Cyberlixir, a cybersecurity provider for nonprofits and vulnerable communities. “Since people have gotten more vocal on social media, they’re very worried about this. Some have even decided not to risk traveling to or from the U.S this year.”

