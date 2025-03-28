Politics by Mitti Hicks Focus Group Found Black Men Approve Trump Administration But Not DOGE Black men who voted for Donald Trump are still standing 10 toes down with the president.







A conversation with Black men who voted for Donald Trump in swing states shows the majority of them are still standing 10 toes down with the president. However, some of these men are not fans of the Department of Government Efficiency.

The men participated in a focus group by NBC News as a part of its 2025 Decides series. The series, produced by Syracuse University with research from Engagious and Sago, found that Black men are concerned by how fast DOGE is making cuts.

According to NBC, the group of Black men includes six independents, four Democrats, and two Republicans. The four Democrats and one independent voted for Joe Biden in 2020 before changing their vote in 2024.

Overall, 10 of the 12 Black men in the focus group support Trump because they believe he is making good on promises from the campaign trail. Two of the voters said they would not vote for Trump again.

Many of them voiced frustrations with the Democratic Party. They were also divided on the future of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

What Black Men Are Saying About DOGE

Most are also concerned with Elon Musk’s power. Trump chose Musk to lead DOGE in cutting the federal budget and reducing the government’s workforce.

Five men said they approved of DOGE’s actions, three disapproved, and the other four were unsure. The Black men who support DOGE said the spending audits and cuts allow the private sector to do some of the government work, which ultimately increases the efficiency of employees paid by taxpayers.

“Every company needs someone to audit them. You shouldn’t be an untouchable, you shouldn’t be a sacred cow,” a 56-year-old independent from Pennsylvania told NBC. “They’re there to maximize productivity and efficiency.”

“They’re forcing us to file our taxes, so we’re technically doing an audit, so I think everybody should be audited,” a 37-year-old from Arizona added why he supports DOGE’s audits.

Others who disapprove of DOGE worry about the potential consequences.

“Sure, you want to weed out the bad people that probably are bad people, but you want to keep good employees that are there,” a 57-year-old Democrat from Georgia said.

A 49-year-old Black man from Georgia who voted for Biden in 2020 and then Trump in 2024 said he’s worried about how much power Trump delegated to Musk. He also believes the Trump administration could be working to improve Americans’ everyday lives.

“He’s too focused on cutting the weeds and the clutter, but he needs to focus on the economy and how to help people,” he said regarding Trump.

RELATED CONTENT: Kanye West, AKA ‘Ye,’ Calls Former Protégé, Big Sean, And Singer John Legend “Sellouts” On ‘Drink Champs’ For Not Supporting His Run For Presidency