France's Biggest Singer, Aya Nakamura, Shines In Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Despite Critics
By Nahlah Abdur-Rahman









French-Malian singer-songwriter Aya Nakamura has received overwhelming praise for her gold-worthy performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Nakamura, dubbed France’s biggest star, performed her hit song “Pookie” along the Seine River for the highly-anticipated ceremony. Going for gold herself, Nakamura wore a gold metallic mini-dress with gladiator sandals to match the competition’s theme. According to Harper’s Bazaar, France’s Republic Guard accompanied her with a live band.

While the show was a hit, reports that France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, asked Nakamura to perform initially faced pushback from some French citizens. Her appearance would symbolize her as a face for France, which detractors did not want, reportedly due to racial reasons. Naysayers criticized Nakamura’s inclusion in the ceremony, given her West African roots and R&B-styled music, according to NPR reports.

“The French don’t want to be represented in the eyes of the world by a singer whose style is influenced by the hood and Africa,” stated Marion Marechal-Le Pen, a member of France’s Parliament, in an archived recording.

While born in Mali, the 29-year-old emigrated to France as a child. She sings in French. An internationally renowned musician, Nakamura catapulted to the nation’s modern pop music scene. Moreover, Nakamura officially gained French nationality in 2021.

However, French journalist Rokhaya Diallo says the issue stems beyond Nakamura. She argued how France has a history of ostracizing its nonwhite population despite being a multicultural society.

“The polemic is about who gets to be the face of France,” explained the Black French journalist in an additional recording obtained by NPR. “It’s not the first time that we’ve seen people of color being appointed or being chosen to represent France or to impersonate France and being targeted by racist backlash.

Before the July 26 ceremony, it remained unclear whether or not France’s most streamed artist would participate. However, Nakamura obliged Macron’s reported request, representing her blended heritage in her performance.

