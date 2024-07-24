From Long Beach To Paris, Snoop Dogg Will Carry The Olympic Torch Before Opening Ceremony

Snoop Dogg, already primed for commentary duties for NBC for the upcoming Paris Olympics, will be one of the torchbearers before the opening ceremony taking place on July 26.

According to Reuters, the iconic hip-hop artist will be carrying the torch through the streets of Saint-Denis in Paris on the way to the Stade de France Olympic Stadium, based on a social media posting by the town’s mayor Mathieu Hanotin.

“Saint-Denis, the final stop before the Eiffel Tower! An international casting @SnoopDogg for the final journey of the Olympic flame. With a concert by @Slimaneoff as the highlight of this day, live on @FranceTV from the square in front of the Basilica.

Saint-Denis, ultime étape avant la Tour Eiffel !

Un casting international @SnoopDogg

pour le dernier parcours de la flamme olympique. Avec un concert de @Slimaneoff en point d’orgue de cette journée, en direct sur @FranceTV depuis le parvis de la Basilique.

In @lemondefr ↘️ pic.twitter.com/CmmiyXucm9 — Mathieu Hanotin (@MathieuHanotin) July 23, 2024

The California multi-talented entertainer has kept himself busy leading up to the Paris Olympics. After announcing his NBC duties, the “Doggfather” took to the field in Eugene, Oregon, last month at the U.S. Olympic Team track and field trials, where he participated in the 200-meter race (unofficially). He ran against some seasoned professional sprinters: four-time Olympic medalist Ato Bolden–Bronze medal winner in the 200m at the 1996 and 2000 games–and Wallace Spearmon, multiple medal winner who has run in the track and field World Championships.

Nobody expected Snoop to win, but he did clock in at 34.44 seconds. Finishing third, but happy he finished at all.

But, before taking off to Paris, he had a little business to take care of when he opened his first cannabis store.

Located near the Los Angeles International Airport, the store, S.W.E.D., is an acronym of a signature phrase, Smoke Weed Every Day, and a reference to the final line in Dr. Dre‘s record, “The Next Episode,” sung by the late Nate Dogg. The store opened its doors on July 14.

