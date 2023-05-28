Ayesha Curry Blasts ‘Red Table Talk’ For Making Her Sound ‘Crazy’

Ayesha Curry doesn’t always speak out against other celebrities. But Steph Curry’s wife is blasting Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” for apparently making her “sound crazy” when she appeared on the show in 2019.

The married mother of three appears on the latest digital cover of Insider where she opened up about her disappointment with the final edit of her appearance on Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series. Curry brought her family along for the episode that tackled issues around mental health, but she wasn’t happy with the finished product.

According to Curry, the show “was edited in a way that made me sound crazy.”

“The Full Plate” cookbook author, who was newly postpartum and breastfeeding at the time the episode was filmed, says the final edit was “not what I said, and the context was weird.”

Yeah. I took that one personally,” she shared.

Elsewhere in the episode, Curry called out the groupies who seemingly take advantage of how “nice” and “talkative” her NBA star husband is “by nature.”

“The ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting. But for me, I honestly hate it,” she quipped.

Curry’s criticism of the show comes one month after “Red Table Talk” was canceled when Meta decided to shut down its entire roster of Facebook Watch original programming, via Deadline. Pinkett Smith has been pretty silent on her plans for the popular talk series and if she’ll take it to another streaming platform.

Meanwhile, Curry is focusing all of her efforts on her family and charity work through her lifestyle company Sweet July that’s aimed at helping Black- and women-owned small businesses.

“It’s cliché at this point, but representation does matter,” she shared.

“If I have the opportunity to uplift another person’s business that looks like me or comes from the same background as me, I’m all for it.”

