Ayo Edebiri Calls Elon Musk 'An Idiot' After Receiving Death Threats Over Fake 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Rumors







Ayo Edebiri has had it with Elon Musk’s antics.

She called out the X owner and DOGE ringleader for his posts on fake Pirates of the Caribbean rumors that resulted in the actress receiving death threats.

Edebiri shared her rattling ordeal in her Instagram story. In February 2024, Musk shared false reports of Disney replacing Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise with the Edebiri. He captioned the news as “Disney sucks” with no further explanation. However, supporters of his comments proceeded to attack Edebiri.

Although the reports were unfounded, The Bear actress received an onslaught of racial harassment and death threats. The Emmy winner decided to make her feelings on the matter—and on Musk—known.

“Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man,” wrote Edebiri on a screenshot of Musk’s original post. “LMAO. So not only is he double Sieg Heil-ing fascist, he’s an idiot but anyway.”

She referenced Musk’s recent use of hand gesture that look eerily familiar to a Nazi salute. The move, made during President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, sparked its backlash against the Tesla CEO. His further alignment with alt-right movements across the United States and Europe also led to Edebiri calling him a “fascist.”

Edebiri has also supported others in criticizing Musk’s behavior. She previously shouted out Bill Burr after the comedian roasted the tech giant while on NPR’s Fresh Air. Burr referred to Musk as an “idiot” with “dyed hair plugs and a laminated face.” He also suggested that Musk is “evidently a Nazi.” She commented with a “bullseye” emoji.

The status of any new Pirates of the Caribbean movie remains up in the air, with Edebiri not in talks to take over any role.

