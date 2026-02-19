News by Kandiss Edwards Once Again, B. Simone Talks About Her Dwindling Funds In an interview with Earn Your Leisure, Simone said her income fell from about $1 million to $10,000.







Comedian and content creator B. Simone says her monthly earnings dropped drastically after she faced backlash from online spectators.

In an interview with Earn Your Leisure, Simone said her income fell from about $1 million to roughly $10,000 per month when she was “canceled on social media.”

Simone says she has been the target of intense online commentary, which she believes negatively affected some business opportunities and partnerships. The comedian says the drop to 5-figures has put her “in the red.”

Simone insists that she is not letting the financial change define her; she is more than willing to take the rewards as well as burdens of running a business.

“It’s simply the risk you take as an entrepreneur,” she said.

This conversation is not Simone’s first when discussing her money mindset. In a 2025 episode of her podcast Let’s Try This Again, she spoke about financially giving her all to build her lifestyle app LTTA.

“I feel like it’s a breakthrough with what I’m creating with the app,” she said to her friend, Shekinah, on the podcast. “Just my finances. Like, the budgeting. You see how I am. Nitpicking every little thing. I’ve never been like that. We were in Bloomingdale’s yesterday. I’m like, ‘We have to go to H&M.’ And I notice in me now, just nitpicking. I just don’t have it to spend, the liquid.”

B. Simone’s rise to fame began online before she truly took off, becoming a cast member of MTV’s Wild N’ Out. However, many of her moves over the past few years have been met with ire.

Her views on working traditional 9-to-5 jobs sparked backlash, and she was accused of plagiarizing her self-help book Baby Girl: Manifest the Life You Want. Even with an abundance of public scrutiny, Simone continues to take up space in entertainment and remains determined to succeed.

