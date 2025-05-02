May 2, 2025
Nick Cannon Calls Testicles His ‘Most Valuable Asset’ After Insuring Them For $10M
Nick Cannon explains investing $10 million into his manhood.
Nick Cannon is opening up about his decision to insure both of his testicles for $5 million each after fathering 12 children.
The Masked Singer host appeared on the May 1 episode of the Tea Time with Raven & Miranda podcast, where he shared about his decision to take out an insurance policy on his manhood.
“It started off like, ‘Yo, this would be a good joke,’ but we really went through with it,” Nick Cannon said, citing his 2024 reveal in a Dr. Squatch commercial.
“Dr. Squatch, who is like, they’re known for like manscaping and all that stuff,” he said. “They were like, ‘Yo, a lot of celebrity women are insuring their legs in case something goes wrong.’“
That’s when Dr. Squatch asked Cannon what his “most valuable asset” was, to which he replied, “My balls!”
“I got the insurance policy in my office. It’s legit,” he said. “If I happen to lose one, all the money goes to my kids.”
The Ncredible owner explained the rationale behind his decision, which was to ensure his safety.
“[I’m] just making sure nothing goes wrong,” he stated. “Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest. But I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids.”
Cannon shares 12 kids with multiple partners, including twins Monroe and Moroccan, 14, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon, 8, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 1, and daughter Powerful Queen, 4, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, both 3, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 2, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 2, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 2, with LaNisha Cole. He is also father to two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, 2.
RELATED CONTENT: Nick Cannon Is ‘Not Done’ Having Children