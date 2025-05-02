Nick Cannon Calls Testicles His ‘Most Valuable Asset’ After Insuring Them For $10M

Nick Cannon is opening up about his decision to insure both of his testicles for $5 million each after fathering 12 children.

The Masked Singer host appeared on the May 1 episode of the Tea Time with Raven & Miranda podcast, where he shared about his decision to take out an insurance policy on his manhood.

“It started off like, ‘Yo, this would be a good joke,’ but we really went through with it,” Nick Cannon said, citing his 2024 reveal in a Dr. Squatch commercial.

“Dr. Squatch, who is like, they’re known for like manscaping and all that stuff,” he said. “They were like, ‘Yo, a lot of celebrity women are insuring their legs in case something goes wrong.’“

That’s when Dr. Squatch asked Cannon what his “most valuable asset” was, to which he replied, “My balls!”