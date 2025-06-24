B. Simone Ridiculed For Sobbing Over Shopping Downgrade From Bloomingdale’s To H&M

The internet has little tears for B. Simone, who nearly cried about her downgraded shopping habits.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Let’s Try This Again With B. Simone, B. Simone got real about the particular financial hardships she has faced. She spoke about how she had to walk out of Bloomingdale’s while realizing that none of their clothes really fit her budget. My Mixtapez re-shared footage of the episode.

B. Simone was almost brought to tears as she revealed she’s so broke now that she has to shop at H&M instead of Bloomingdale’s. 👀

“I feel like it’s a breakthrough with what I’m creating with the app,” she said to her friend, Shekinah, on the podcast. “Just, my finances. Like, the budgeting. You see how I am. Nitpicking every little thing. I’ve never been like that. We were in Bloomingdale’s yesterday. I’m like, ‘We have to go to H&M.’ And I notice in me now, just nitpicking. I just don’t have it to spend, the liquid. I’m used to having liquid. And because I’ve invested in this app, in this platform, I don’t have the liquid. I got the money, but not yet. It’s coming. I have it in assets, I have it in jewelry. I’m used to seeing a certain amount in my account.”

However, not all viewers felt sympathy for the media host. In fact, some referred back to her previous comments about dating people with certain jobs, especially now that she seems strapped for cash.

“This the same woman that was up and said ‘I’ll never date a guy with a 9-5.’ Life has a funny way of humbling people I don’t feel bad for her at all,” said one commenter.

Another added, “oh my god.. get a grip.. i’ve been shopping at H&M for most of my life and it’s really not life or death like that…”

However, the episode sparked even more controversy beyond her shopping preferences. Some people felt like her tears about H&M also undermined Shekinah’s financial struggles, which included receiving government assistance to get by.

Shekinah opened up about forgiving her friend for not helping her own during an uncertain time.

“To not have resentment in my heart towards you, because I saw you do this for other people, I saw you give a check to somebody … to help them through whatever they went through,” she told B. Simone, as detailed on Blavity. “Nobody gave me a handout, but guess what … that wasn’t your responsibility.”

“God has to take me through that for my own season, for my own thing,” Shekinah continued. “I had to get my car repossessed…I had to go through the food stamp line. I had to be on Medicaid. … As a friend of somebody who has it … it’s hard to digest.”

While both women have evidently endured financial hardship, not all are virtually hugging B.Simone, whose seemingly tone deaf comments often land her in hot water.

