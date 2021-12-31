Moms And Babies Get A Good Night’s Rest With Equinox Convertible Crib

There’s no doubt that mothers love their newborn baby, but the restless nights they experience with them in their bed are not fun for parents, and aren’t very safe for the baby. Moms need a bed that is soft, secure and sufficient enough for the child’s slumber, even years after potty training!

The Equinox was designed to adapt to your growing child. It features an adjustable mattress support base with 3 different height options. As your baby grows, easily adjust the height of the mattress safely suit your baby.

Loved by celebrities, influencers, and families across the country, this bed is highly rated and award-winning with interior designer level looks, over 75 years of quality craftsmanship, and complete nursery functionality combined in the Stork Craft’s Equinox 3-in-1 Convertible Crib. There’s no other bedding like this for your bundle of joy!

With its iconic “X” design, two-tone or monochrome look, non-toxic finishes, and ability to transform from a baby crib into a capable toddler bed and stylish daybed, The Equinox is the perfect choice to bring your family’s dream nursery to life. The Equinox is highly sought after for its ability to match perfectly in modern, classic, and traditional nurseries and adds life, flavor, personality, and flair to any nursery.

When babyhood has become toddlerhood, the Equinox can easily convert into a capable toddler bed. The toddler bed stage is recommended once your child surpasses the height of 35 inches and is compatible with toddler guardrails.

But it doesn’t stop there–for added versatility, the Equinox easily converts into a stylish daybed for the bedroom. This item comes in several classic colors suitable for any nursery’s theme. Load this item into your Amazon cart now for baby shower of the the tiny tot to come, or for the little angel who’s already here on earth.