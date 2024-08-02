Doctor Sued After Baby Dies Following Alleged Excessive Use Of Vacuum During Childbirth

The parents of a newborn baby filed a lawsuit against a Connecticut doctor claiming his alleged use of a vacuum 15 times resulted in their child’s death, The New York Daily News reported.

Danielle Mackenzie and Fabrice Diaz named Greenwich Hospital, a member of Summit Health, formerly Westchester Medical Group, and Dr. Jay Matut in the suit filed in Bridgeport over the death of their son, Alexander.

Diaz took a then-pregnant Mackenzie to the hospital when she was 40 weeks and three days pregnant on Feb. 17 to give birth to her baby following a normal pregnancy, the suit said. After she was fully dilated approximately 20 hours later, Matut allegedly instructed her to start pushing, which lasted for more than 90 minutes. He then decided to include a vacuum to help in the baby’s delivery.

The doctor first allegedly used the device 12 times, even after allegedly hitting the baby’s head twice. After being unsuccessful, Mackenzie pushed for another 30 minutes, but claims the doctor prompted the use of the vacuum three more times. He then alllegedly gave the mother an episiotomy, a cut to widen the opening, for the baby to be safely delivered. Baby Alexander was born, however, medical professionals noticed he was limp and did not cry. Alexander’s head appeared to be swollen “consistent with a subgaleal hemorrhage,” defined as bleeding between the scalp and skull.

The suit noted that the defendant allegedly failed to consider the option of a C-section, although Mackenzie requested one.

Born in critical condition, Baby Alexander was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit but was pronounced dead at 10:58 p.m. on Feb. 18 after being transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital.

According to The Greenwich Time, an obstetrician who reviewed Mackenzie and the infant’s medical records found the defendants “acted with disregard to the infant’s well-being” and should have been aware of the increased risk of harm after three “pulls” or more than five minutes of using the vacuum.

Matut attempted to defend himself and allegedly place blame on the hospital staff, claiming they failed to abort the vacuum procedure over performing a C-section. The suit alleges that the child’s death was an effect of “the failure of the defendant, Greenwich Hospital, through its agents, apparent agents, servants and/or employees, including, but not limited to, its obstetricians and gynecologists and/or labor and delivery nurses, including, but not limited to, Jay Matut, M.D., to exercise reasonable care under all of the circumstances then and there present.”

While Summit Health hasn’t released a statement, Yale New Haven Health and Greenwich Hospital spokesperson Dana Marnane said, “Greenwich Hospital is aware of this lawsuit and is committed to providing the safest and highest quality of care possible.” “While we are unable to comment on pending litigation, we have offered our deepest condolences to the family,” she continued.”

The grieving parents are seeking money and punitive damages, costs, and “such other relief as the court deems just and proper,” according to the suit.

