by Jameelah Mullen Baby Dove Launches The Expected Care Campaign To Improve Black Maternal Health The company aims to close the maternal health disparities by providing access to life-saving doula care.









Baby Dove has launched the Expected Care campaign, which is designed to help Black mothers receive adequate health care during their pregnancies. The program aims to bring awareness to the importance of doula care that can help mothers through every phase of pregnancy, birthing, and postpartum process.

According to research, Black women are 3-5 times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than white women; the report also shows that 60% of these deaths were preventable. A study also shows that pregnant women are more likely to experience overall positive health outcomes when they receive support from a doula.

Since its launch in 2021, Baby Dove’s Black Birth Equity Project has provided over $650,000 in funding to help mothers acquire doula support. More than 500 women have received the grant so far. The aim of the program is to help close the gap in care and improve health outcomes for Black expectant mothers.

The Expected Care campaign features five Black Birth Equity Fund grant recipients who will be posted on Baby Dove’s social media platforms. Photos captured by Solana Cain showcase the women – Ronique, Jazzmine, Kendra, Matilda, and Jasmine – in various stages of pregnancy and early motherhood.

“I appreciate the Black Birth Equity Fund for trying to give us a stronger fighting chance,” Ronique, a Black Birth Equity Grant recipient, said.

“The goal of Baby Dove’s Black Birth Equity Fund has always been to improve the birthing journey for Black moms and their babies. said Greg Ross, Chief Operating Officer of North America Personal Care at Unilever. “As we enter Black Maternal Health Week 2024, Baby Dove is proud to uplift the stories of our grant recipients with our Expecting Care project while reinforcing our commitment to providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality care for Black moms.”

In 2021, Baby Dove made a commitment to help bridge the Black maternal health gap by addressing systemic issues and creating outlets to improve the birthing experience for Black mothers and their children. They partnered with the Black Mamas Matter Alliance to offer more access to doulas through the Black Birth Equity Fund. In 2023, Baby Dove partnered with Sista Midwife Productions, a birth advocacy consulting agency, to launch Black Doula Directory. The Black Doula Directory features over 1,400 birthing professionals in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and Germany.

Applications for one-time grants of up to $1,300 are available. Visit BabyDove.com to apply.

