Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Mother Of New Orleans Pelican Player Zion Williamson’s Child Charged Following Alleged Assault Thirty-one-year-old Ahkeema Love was charged after police officials claimed she attacked a woman who was purportedly a rival love interest of NBA player Zion Williamson.







Ahkeema Love, who is the mother of New Orleans Pelican player Zion Williamson‘s child, has been arrested and charged after allegedly breaking into another woman’s home and attacking her.

According to NBC News, the 31-year-old Love was charged with home invasion, aggravated battery, and stalking after police officials claimed that the woman she attacked was purportedly a love interest of the NBA player. Love and Williamson share a child, a daughter who was born in 2023.

Before the attack took place on April 6, Love antagonized the victim when she egged the home on March 17. She sent the woman a message on Instagram saying, “Don’t worry, it’s going to be your head next when I drop this baby, count your days.” In a social media post in March, Love posted that she was celebrating her birthday and the impending birth of another child. No word if Williamson is the father of her newborn.

“Happy Birthday to me! 🫶🏼

This year, I’m not just celebrating another year; but another addition to our family.

Cant wait to meet u little 1 💕”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌹Rose 🌹 (@ahh_concreterose)

In the affidavit filed in court, officials stated that Love delivered a child “shared by their romantic partner.”

Love had the keys to the woman’s home. She went to the residence and “grabbed the victim’s hair and struck the victim with keys clenched in her fist,” according to the affidavit. The victim suffered lacerations above her eyes, a lump on her face, and scratches to her arms and face. She also had four fingernails torn from her hands.

Love was arrested at a home listed in Williamson’s name.

Court records reveal that Love had a bond hearing on April 8 and was released from police custody. As part of her release, an order of protection was issued to Love.

RELATED CONTENT: Federal Appeals Court Upholds Ruling In Favor Of Zion Williamson