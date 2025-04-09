Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Barbie Announces LeBron James Doll, Making NBA Great the First ‘Kenbassador’ The doll features several nods to James' legacy on and off the court







Mattel, the company behind Barbie, is making a LeBron James doll, the inaugural Ken doll of a professional athlete.

The doll, created in partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF), will also commemorate James’ addition as the brand’s first “Kenbassador.”

Barbie recently celebrated its 65th anniversary.

“Ken is Barbie’s longtime best friend and supporter,” said Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls, Mattel, in a press release. “We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential.”

(Photo courtesy of Barbie/Willy Lew)

James worked closely on the doll, from its taller stature than the standard “Ken” and a varsity jacket with patches referencing his Ohio upbringing, and his “23” jersey number and the “We Are Family” initiative for his foundation.

Under the jacket is an “We Are Family” t-shirt. The look also features Nike Terminator High sneakers, Beats headphones, sunglasses, a fanny pack, as well as a watch and his “I Promise” band.

While the Kenbassador doll pays tribute to James’ historic career in the NBA and as a global phenomenon, he explained the doll’s deeper significance.

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” James said. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness.”

(Photo: Willy Lew)

Barbie will also donate to the LJFF to help its mission of supporting underserved families and children in Akron, Ohio, through housing, education, job training, and more.

“For the LeBron James Family Foundation and the families we serve, this is so much more than a doll. It represents the reality that a kid from anywhere can make a difference,” said Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “We are incredibly honored to partner with

Barbie to continue inspiring the next generation and to celebrate LeBron’s unwavering commitment to his community by giving back through the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll.”

Barbie will also donate one copy of James’ I Am More Than children’s book to Save The Children for every LeBron Doll sold at Target from April 14 to 19. For those in the U.S., the Undefeated store in Los Angeles will also host an exclusive drop on April 12 for fans to snag signed dolls ahead of its official release date.

The doll, which retails for $75, will be available for puchase April 14 at Target, Amazon, Walmart and Mattel Creations.

