Baby On Board! Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka will be embarking on an entirely new journey in 2023 after announcing her pregnancy on social media.

The 25-year-old four-time Grand Slam singles champion took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal why she will be taking a break from tennis.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” Osaka tweeted along with photos of her sonogram.

Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023

In the post, Osaka shared a lengthy statement sharing her mindset as she prepares to enter the world of motherhood.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” she said in the statement.

“These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure.”

Osaka went on to share her excitement for her child seeing her play in the future and taking pride in her athletic ability.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘[T]hat’s my mom.,’ haha,” she wrote. “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

TMZ confirmed that rapper Cordae, who the New York Post reports Osaka has been dating since 2019, is the father. Her announcement comes just four days after she withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open.

“Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023,” the Australian Open tweeted on Sunday. “Dayana Yastremska moves into the main draw.”