Babygirl Got A Barbie! Late R&B Star Aaliyah Honored With Barbie Doll On 46th Birthday

Aaliyah fans can keep celebrating the late singer’s legacy with a new Barbie doll.

Mattel, the company that owns Barbie, introduced the doll on Aaliyah’s birthday, Jan. 16. Although the singer, 22, died in 2001 in a plane crash leaving the Bahamas, fans have cherished her artistry and life in the decades since.

Aaliyah would have turned 46 this month.

“One in a Million… Today, on Aaliyah’s birthday, Barbie honors the Princess of R&B’s unmatched legacy as a once-in-a-generation talent,” explained the caption. “A rising star who left an unforgettable mark on pop culture, the Aaliyah Barbie doll remembers her iconic style, keeping her influence alive across generations.”

The toy features her signature cool aesthetic, including her long, dark, silky Black hair and sunglasses to match the rest of her all-Black outfit. The look pays homage to Aaliyah’s “life and sound” that still captivates listeners.

“Our Aaliyah doll honors the life and sound of the chart-topping, record-breaking American musician affectionately known as ‘Babygirl,’” the doll’s website reads.

The toy was available as a Signature Music Series item on MattelCreations.com starting at midnight, but it sold out within 30 minutes, according to the Detroit News.

Because the Aaliyah doll is not a typical Barbie, it had a higher markup. Each doll sold for $64.99 and included a one-year Barbie Club 59 membership. The exclusive club granted members lucrative deals for, of course, more Barbies.

However, those who missed the first chance to snag these prized pieces may have another opportunity. Buyers could purchase the doll in person at certain Target stores or even its online shop. If not, another route could exist through eBay, where dolls reportedly sell for around $100.

