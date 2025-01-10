Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Harlem’s Rucker Park Designated As National Commemorative Site 'Rucker Park is known across the world as a special place that represents New York City’s rich basketball heritage, streetball culture, and authentic love for the game,' said Senator Schumer.







Harlem’s famed basketball playground, Rucker Park, has recently been designated as a National Commemorative Site after local politicians proposed the acknowledgment, leading to President Biden signing the bill into law.

New York Democratic Senator Charles Schumer and Democratic Representative Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) announced that the popular New York City playground was recognized through the Holcombe Rucker Park Commemorative Site Act. It was passed in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, with President Biden signing it into law on January 4.

“It has been my esteemed honor to introduce federal legislation recognizing the tremendous impact of the Harlem community, designating the Holcombe Rucker Park as a national commemorative site,” said Congressman Espaillat. “Thank you to my colleagues, Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, for their collaborative efforts to secure passage of the bill in the U.S. Senate and to each of the community advocates who helped get this bill across the finish line. I am deeply appreciative to President Biden for signing this historic bill into law, enshrining Harlem as the mecca of Black culture, the legacy of Holcombe Rucker to America’s basketball history, and empowering New York City youth and families for generations to come.”

The Harlem park is named after Holcombe Rucker, who was a World War II veteran, scholar, mentor, and coach. Many iconic New Yorkers took to the basketball court to showcase their skills to those in attendance. Rucker, through his contributions, helped nurture some of basketball’s most talented players while helping deliver over 700 scholarships. The coach hosted numerous pro-am (professional-amateur) tournaments at the famed basketball court and assisted with helping players develop their talent through the sport.

“Rucker Park is known across the world as a special place that represents New York City’s rich basketball heritage, streetball culture, and authentic love for the game,” said Senator Schumer. “From NBA stars to local legends, Rucker Park has hosted generations of basketball icons and visionaries. Holcombe Rucker dedicated his life to serving the Harlem community and furthering the game of basketball, and I’m glad we can honor that legacy through the national commemoration of Rucker Park.”

The famed park is located on 155th Street and Eighth Avenue, steps from the Polo Grounds Housing Projects (the former site of the old Polo Grounds stadium that housed Major League Baseball’s New York Giants before they moved to San Francisco, the New York Mets, and the New York Yankees). Over the years, while the Entertainers Classic (known simply as the Rucker’s) held a summer league, many NBA players took flight on the courts, including Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Rod Strickland, LeBron James, Allen Iverson, and many others. The tournament was also known for bringing out top rappers from the New York City area, including Fat Joe and Jay-Z, among others.

