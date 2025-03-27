Babysitter Discovers Real-Life ‘Monster’ Under Child’s Bed

A woman in Kansas was babysitting children, and after putting them to bed, one of them complained about a monster under the bed. As she went to prove to the child that there wasn’t one, she was surprised to discover that a man was hiding there.

In a Facebook post by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities stated that the man, identified as Martin Villalobos Jr., was under the bed when the babysitter confronted him on March 24. The babysitter told officers she put the children to bed when one of them said to her that Villalobos, the monster, was under the bed, and after going to check, she came face-to-face with him. As he was discovered, an altercation happened between him and the babysitter, and in the struggle, one of the children was knocked down as Villalobos ran and escaped the residence.

She called to report what occurred at around 10:30 p.m. When police officers arrived, the suspect was no longer in the area.

On March 25, police officers continued the search for Villalobos, who was then seen in the area of the home. After a short foot chase, he was captured and arrested. Officers discovered that he used to live at the home and that an order of protection was issued against him that instructed him to stay away from the property.

The 27-year-old suspect was taken to Barton County Jail, where he was booked on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and violation of a protection-from-abuse order. He is currently being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

No details were released regarding why he was given the protective order or whether he has any relationship with the home’s occupants.

