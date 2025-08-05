Education by Ahsan Washington Tap Into These Upcoming Back‑To‑School Drives In Your City The school year has officially kicked off







The school year is about to officially kick off, and with the current economy and unemployment affecting many families, the cost of school supplies can be a real financial strain. Fortunately, there are events happening across the country that can help ease the burden. Back-to-school drives are popping up in cities everywhere. Supplies, services, and support are available for kids of all ages. If you’re scrambling to find backpacks, notebooks, or some good community support, these events are worth checking out. They can make a difference in helping your kid get off to a good start this year, and it’s a way to take some pressure off this time of year. Just thinking about getting everything your kids need for school can be overwhelming, so anything that makes it easier is a plus. Find a back-to-school drive near you.

End of Summer Bash: Back‑to‑School Finale

Get ready for the End of Summer Bash, a back-to-school party that’s going to be a blast. Dreams for Darrius Inc. is hosting the event. It’s happening on Saturday, Aug. 16, at Mozley Park in Atlanta, from 12 PM to 5 PM. Swing by and get some goodies, including backpacks and school supplies. There will be music, food, and all sorts of entertainment to keep you occupied. It’s free to get in, but remember to snag a ticket here.

Gear Up for Greatness: Back2School Bash

The StoreHouse, the country’s first Black-run food bank, is throwing an event called Gear Up for Greatness. Back2School Bash is a space where kids can get ready for school and connect with the community. Mark your calendars for Sunday, Aug. 17. It runs from 2-5 PM at G. James Gholson Middle School. If you’re in the DMV area, you should check it out. The organization is offering backpacks, school supplies, and fresh food. There will be help with access to education and support programs.

New York Restoration Project Backpack & School Supply Giveaway

Backpack and school supply giveaways are happening in New York City. This year, the New York Restoration Project (NYRP) is stepping in to help kids get ready. It’s all part of the NYRP Ready for Learning initiative, which aims to make sure students have what they need to succeed in the school year. They’re giving out backpacks and school supplies at community gardens in several neighborhoods across the city. Distributions will happen throughout August:

Staten Island: Westervelt Community Garden, Aug.10

Bronx: Grover Street Community Garden, Aug. 16; Target Bronx Community Garden and Creston Avenue Playground, Aug. 30; Eastchester Road Community Garden, Aug. 31

Queens: 50 Cent Community Garden, Aug. 17

Brooklyn: Essex Street Community Garden, Aug. 22; McCleod’s Community Garden, Aug. 23; Bed-Stuy Community Garden, Aug. 29

Manhattan: Los Amigos Community Garden, Aug. 23

BE Impactful Foundation: Back 2 School Daze

On Aug. 9, the BE Impactful Foundation will host its event called Back to School Daze at the Houston Texans YMCA on Griggs Road in Houston. The org is kicking off at 11 AM. The Back to School Daze mission is to equip students and their families with the basics needed for school. There will be all sorts of activities going on.

Back‑to‑School Backpack Drive‑Thru Rally & Rally Day

In South Bend, Indiana, on Sunday, Aug. 9, the Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church is hosting its Back to School Backpack event from 10 AM to 12 PM. The back-to-school drive is operated through a drive-thru where families can pick up backpacks and school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. That’s not all. After the drive-thru, they’ve got a bunch of fun activities planned from 12 PM to 4 PM. Think kids’ games, activities for parents, and even vouchers for haircuts.

Balance It Out Back 2 School Drive: School Supplies Giveaway

Balance It Out Taxes & Bookkeeping LLC, a Memphis-based, Black-owned business, is putting on a back-to-school drive and giving away school supplies to kids who need them. It’s going down on Saturday, Aug. 9. The fun starts at 12 PM and wraps up at 3 PM. Parents can swing by Cornerstone Prep Lester, located at 320 Carpenter Street, and drive right through to pick up a backpack filled with all the school essentials. No fuss, no muss.

Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway and Resource Fair

The folks at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit are hosting a Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway and Resource Fair. It’s happening on Saturday, Aug. 23. The event kicks off at 10 in the morning and wraps up at 3 in the afternoon. Mark your calendars if you’re in the area. It’s definitely worth checking out. Just head to 2080 West Grand Boulevard. They’re giving out items for kids going to school, including backpacks, school supplies,, and even uniforms. You can also grab some food. Check out what local vendors have to offer. To make it a bit more exciting, there are raffles, too.

Racial Justice Network Back to School Giveaway

The Racial Justice Network is kicking off the school year with a bang. They’re hosting a Back to School Giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 16. The drive is happening from 1 pm to 4 pm at Sanctuary Covenant Church, located at 2018 Aldrich Ave N in Minneapolis. The drive will have school supplies, books, and even food available.

Fill-A-Backpack

On Saturday, Aug. 16, the city of Petersburg, Virginia, is hosting an event called Fill A Backpack at the Progress Index Building on Franklin Street from 12 to 4 PM. Progress Index is teaming up with community groups to make this backpack drive happen. The goal is simple: give away free school supplies to kids from kindergarten all the way to grade 12. If you want to get a backpack, just make sure to sign up in time.

