Save Money On Back-To-School Items With These 5 Tips

Originally Published Aug. 26, 2009.

There’s something about back to school that stirs a sense of uneasiness and excitement among most students and parents. Perhaps it’s the hint of fall visible in the soon-to-be withering leaves, or maybe it’s the oversized Crayola box adorned with the large sale sign hanging in the window of almost every store in the mall.

Either way, parents and students may be readying for the upcoming school year—for different reasons, of course. For parents, back-to-school shopping doesn’t have to be painful. In fact, it can be rather simple with the stroke of a few keys. Focus your shopping online, says Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and mom-friendly blogger who aggregates ultra-cheap steals and deals.

“Start doing some research online, see where you can get the best prices, and figure out what you need,” she adds. So, where should you start online? Check out these tips.

Optimize your search.

Specialty search engines can shave hours off your shopping. Instead of wading through tons of websites and posts about products you don’t need, utilize search engines that have already narrowed the search for you. One, Pronto.com, specializes in consumer goods, but the site is perfect for finding the best prices on kidswear, says Madhok. “You can sign up for an e-mail to be sent to you when your favorite bands go on sale, too,” she adds.

Get something back.

If you’re going to spend the dough, why not earn some of the money back? Check with your bank or credit card company to find out whether they offer incentives for your purchases. For example, Mypoints.com offers points back on your purchases, which are redeemable for gift cards to Target and Amazon, among a slew of other retailers. Sign-up is free.

Find retailer-specific coupons.

Coupons can be a hassle to find if you’re ready to shop and you know exactly what you want. To find coupons for exactly what you need, check out RetailMeNot.com, a personal favorite of Madhok. “If you put in the name of a retailer, the site comes up with coupons and feedback on if the coupons work.” The site generates printable and e-coupons, and you can search by product.

Become a follower.

You may want to reconsider if you’ve been resisting the pressure to join Facebook or X, formerly known as Twitter. One of my favorite X pastimes is following JetBlue and South West Airlines, and it’s not because of all the witty tweets. The airlines post great deals on flights and sometimes promote contests for free flights. Many companies use social media to draw in customers with deals and specials. Become a Facebook “fan of your favorite retailers or “follow said retailer’s X account for the latest deals and special coupons.

Don’t rush.

For most students, returning to school is all about donning the trendiest fashions and the latest smartphone. But instead of bulk shopping, Madhok recommends piecemeal purchasing.

“Wait to buy everything, she says. “Things start to go on sale as the season progresses, and it will give your child time to find out what [he or she] really wants. Spread the shopping out over weeks or months to cut down on splurging,” Madhok adds.

