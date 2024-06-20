Georgia Woman Awarded $1.2M After Being Hit By Walmart Employee With Shopping Cart

A woman who was hit with a shopping cart by an employee while she was at a Walmart in Georgia was recently awarded $1.2 million after filing a lawsuit against the retail giant.

According to WSB-TV, Atlanta resident Tammy Callihan was awarded the money after the 2020 incident at the Walmart in Jasper, Georgia. The altercation caused injuries to her neck and back. It also aggravated a prior disc herniation that required Callihan to have spinal surgery.

“We’re pleased the jury recognized the impact the severe injuries had on Ms. Callihan’s life,” said Morgan & Morgan attorney Robert Fickett in a written statement. “She now experiences daily, recurrent pain that limits the activities of her daily life, including holding her grandchildren and walking her dog. I’m proud we were able to secure justice for our client and provide her with some peace of mind as she moves forward with her life.”

Before the jury decided, Callihan’s attorneys allegedly declined Walmart’s highest settlement offer of $350,000.

Reuters has reported that Walmart recently agreed to pay $1.64 million to settle charges that its New Jersey stores used illegal pricing practices. The Attorney General of New Jersey, Matthew Platkin, said the settlement was the largest won by the Office of Weights and Measures of the state Division of Consumer Affairs. It includes a $1.62 million civil fine.

“As the price of grocery items continues to rise,” Platkin said, “this settlement sends a clear message that New Jersey will not allow retailers to engage in unlawful pricing practices that deny shoppers the ability to easily compare prices to figure out which product is a better buy.”

New Jersey requires retailers to display prices using standard, easy-to-understand measurements such as pounds and quarts. Inspections done in Walmart stores in the first quarter of 2023 found more than 2,000 incorrect measurements.